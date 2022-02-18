About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Antibodies Make Cells to Trigger Clots in COVID-19 Patients

by Angela Mohan on February 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Antibodies Make Cells to Trigger Clots in COVID-19 Patients

Rogue antibodies found circulating in the blood of COVID-19 patients. They have the potential to cause cells to lose their resistance to clotting.

Researchers at Michigan Medicine and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute studied the blood samples of nearly 250 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

Advertisement


They found higher-than-expected levels of antiphospholipid autoantibodies, which can trigger blood clots in the arteries and veins of patients with autoimmune disorders, including lupus and antiphospholipid syndrome.

Antibodies typically help the body neutralize infections. Autoantibodies are antibodies produced by the immune system that mistakenly target and sometimes damage the body's systems and organs.
Advertisement

In a 2020 study, the research group found that autoantibodies from patients with active COVID-19 infections caused "a striking amount of clotting" in mice.

In the new study, they uncover the possible reason: the autoantibodies appear to stress the endothelial cells that make up the inner lining of blood vessels and, in doing so, cause the cells to lose their ability to prevent blood clots from forming. The results are published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

"This provides an even stronger connection between autoantibody formation and clotting in COVID-19," said Hui Shi, MD, PhD, lead author of the paper and rheumatology research fellow at Michigan Medicine.

"When endothelial cells are activated, they cause healthy blood vessels to become 'sticky,' attracting other cells to the vessel walls and becoming more prone to thrombosis. This can affect many of the body's essential organs."

The researchers found that the endothelial cell activation that promotes clotting was lost when they removed the antiphospholipid autoantibodies from COVID-19 blood samples.

While the link is strong, future studies must be done to find whether these autoantibodies are the precise cause of thrombosis that contributes to clotting and increased severity of COVID-19, says Jason Knight, MD, PhD, co-author of the study and associate professor of rheumatology at Michigan Medicine.

"We must do more research to decide if it is beneficial to screen patients with severe COVID-19 for these autoantibodies to evaluate their risk of clotting and progressive respiratory failure," Knight said.

"Eventually, we may be able to repurpose treatments used in traditional cases of antiphospholipid syndrome for COVID-19. This is a further step towards a full understanding of the interplay between coronavirus infection, the human immune system, and vascular health."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Study Reveals How Fat Cells in the Skin Help Fight Acne

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)