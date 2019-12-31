medindia

Antibodies Lead to Improvement in Cancer Immunotherapy

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 31, 2019 at 2:04 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New combination of antibodies had led to a more effective destruction of tumors, demonstrated by a study in animal models by medical oncologists and scientists at the University of Basel that has been published in the scientific journal PNAS. Patients who do not respond to current immunotherapy options could benefit most from this new treatment.
Antibodies Lead to Improvement in Cancer Immunotherapy
Antibodies Lead to Improvement in Cancer Immunotherapy

In recent years, immunotherapies against cancer have raised great hopes. These novel therapies recruit the body's immune system to destroy cancerous tissue. An antibody that activates the CD40 receptor on the surface of immune cells and thus stimulates the production of natural killer T-cells showed a promising effect in preclinical studies.

Show Full Article


However, in subsequent clinical trials, the success of the CD40 antibody fell far short of expectations - less than 20% of patients responded. The research group Cancer Immunology at the University of Basel has now shown in animal models that the effect of the anti-CD40 antibody can be increased significantly by combining it with two other antibodies that attach to tumor blood vessels.

Open the way to the tumor

The starting point for the study was the observation that the administration of anti-CD40 antibodies leads to an increase in killer T-cells as intended - but these can then only be detected in the peripheral areas and not in the interior of the tumor. The researchers suspected that this was due to the nature of the tumor's blood vessels.

"Normally, the blood vessels of a tumor are leaky or stunted. Therefore, there is no good way for killer T-cells to get inside," says study leader Dr. Abhishek Kashyap. "Our hypothesis was that the killer cells are able to invade the tumor and destroy it only if there are enough healthy blood vessels."

One of the anti-angiogenetic antibodies is already approved for cancer therapy under the name Avastin, while the other is still in clinical development. All antibodies were provided by Roche. New combination destroys tumor tissue

The researchers then tested this new combination of antibodies in several animal models for different types of cancer, such as colorectal, breast and skin cancer. As expected, the combination of the three antibodies significantly improved tumor tissue destruction in all cancers.

A more detailed analysis also showed that this success was based on the predicted mechanism: the addition of the two anti-angiogenetic antibodies ensured the tumors had more intact blood vessels. Unexpectedly, however, the investigations also showed that the antibody combination very effectively strengthens the immune system in several ways; for example, through a better penetration of the tumor by killer cells and by promoting a tumor-hostile inflammatory reaction in the tumor microenvironment.

"Our results illustrate how important it is to understand the biology of tumors," says Kashyap. He believes that patients with 'cold' tumors - tumors that do not respond well to immunotherapy - could benefit most from this new combination. "The anti-angiogenetic antibodies may make the 'cold' tumors 'hot', so that immunotherapy functions better." In the meantime, several early clinical trials of similar therapies in humans are underway.

Cooperation strengthens results

According to Kashyap, the strength of the study lies not only in the large effects measured, but also in the fact that several different laboratories achieved the same results. The experiments were carried out at the University Hospital of Basel, EPFL and the Roche Innovation Center Zurich.

This is also confirmed by Alfred Zippelius, Professor of Translational Oncology at the University of Basel and senior author of the study: "The innovative and translational potential of this work is the result of a close and excellent collaboration between applied and basic research, between the University of Basel and EPFL, and between academia and industry."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Cancer Immunotherapy May Hold promise in Heart Disease

CAR T-Cell immunotherapy may be used to treat heart disease. It reduces cardiac fibrosis and restores heart function in mice after cardiac injury.

New Target to Enhance Response to Cancer Immunotherapy Identified

New findings suggest an unexpected path to killing cancer cells could make the hottest cancer treatment, immunotherapy, more effective.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyImmunisationCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDealing with Pollen AllergyCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantCancer ImmunotherapyNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive