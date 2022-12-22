About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Antibiotics That Target Drug Resistant Bacteria on the Horizon

by Colleen Fleiss on December 22, 2022 at 12:02 AM
The analogs of a new antibiotic that is effective against multidrug-resistant bacteria have been designed and synthesized by researchers.

Antibiotics are vital drugs in the treatment of a number of bacterial diseases. However, due to continuing overuse and misuse, the number of bacteria strains that are resistant to multiple antibiotics is increasing, affecting millions of people worldwide. The development of new antibacterial compounds that target multiple drug resistant bacteria is also an active field of research so that this growing issue can be controlled.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics


Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
A team led by Professor Satoshi Ichikawa at Hokkaido University has been working on the development of new antibacterials. Their most recent research, published in the journal Nature Communications, details the development of a highly effective antibacterial compound that is effective against the most common multidrug-resistant bacteria.

The team worked on a class of antibacterial compounds called sphaerimicins. These compounds block the function of a protein in the bacteria called MraY. MraY is essential for the replication of bacteria and plays a role in the synthesis of the bacterial cell wall; it is also not a target of currently available commercial antibiotics.

What are Sphaerimicins

"Sphaerimicins are biological compounds, and have very complex structures," explained Ichikawa, a corresponding author of the study. "We set out to design analogs to this molecule that would be easier to manufacture while also becoming more effective against MraY, thus increasing its antibacterial activity."
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections


Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.
The team analysed structures of sphaerimicin A by molecular modelling assisted by calculation, and designed and synthesized two analogs of sphaerimicin, SPM1 and SPM2. These analogs were found to be effective against Gram positive bacteria.

They then determined the structure of SPM1 bound to MraY. By studying this structure and comparing it to that of related antibacterial agents, they determined how to further simplify the molecules. They were successful in developing a simpler analog, SPM3, whose activity was similar to SPM1.

In addition to their effectiveness against MRSA and VRE, the SPMs were also effective against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that causes tuberculosis—and which has multidrug-resistant strains.

"Our most significant contribution is the construction of the core skeleton of sphaerimicin, which can be used to develop more antibacterial agents that target MraY and hence multidrug resistant strains. Sphaerimicin is most promising as MraY is also present in Gram negative bacteria," Ichikawa concluded. Future work will include optimization of the currently developed SPM molecules, and the development of sphaerimicin-containing antibiotic combinations to target a wider range of bacteria.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Antibiotics

Quiz on Antibiotics


Your doctor may suggest antibiotics at the first sight of an infection, but how much do you really know about these wonder drugs? Test yourself.
Color-changing Bandages Treat Bacterial Infections

Color-changing Bandages Treat Bacterial Infections


Scientists have developed color-changing bandages that sense drug-resistant and drug-sensitive bacteria in wounds and treat them accordingly.
