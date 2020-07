Antibiotic exposure during the postweaning period disrupts the neurochemistry and function of enteric neurons mediating colonic motor activity.



The study is done by Lin Y. Hung, Pavitha Parathan, Prapaporn Boonma, Qinglong Wu, Yi Wang, Anthony Haag, Ruth Ann Luna, Joel C. Bornstein, Tor C. Savidge, Jaime P. P. Foong. They say "The postweaning period is associated with significant and concurrent maturation of the [eneric nervous system] and microbiota, but the impact of antibiotic exposure on the gut during this time remains unclear.



We found that vancomycin exposure during the postweaning period significantly affected both alpha- and beta-diversity of the microbiota as well as community composition."



‘Vancomycin exposure during the postweaning period affects alpha- and beta-diversity of the microbiota as well as community composition.’

APSselect program.







Source: Newswise This study is highlighted as one of July's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

