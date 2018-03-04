medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Antibiotics Prescribed Longer than Required for Sinus Infection

by Hannah Joy on  April 3, 2018 at 12:31 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antibiotic courses are being prescribed for more than 10 days to treat an acute sinus infection in adults. However, the Infectious Diseases Society of America recommends for only five to seven days.
Antibiotics Prescribed Longer than Required for Sinus Infection
Antibiotics Prescribed Longer than Required for Sinus Infection

Sinus infection (sinusitis) is the most common condition for which outpatient antibiotic treatment is prescribed.

When antibiotics are indicated for treatment of bacterial sinusitis, a treatment duration in line with the Infectious Diseases Society of America's practice guidelines is an antibiotic stewardship opportunity to reduce the use of unnecessary antibiotics.

Almost 3.7 million visits by adults to physicians where antibiotics were prescribed for acute sinusitis using a 2016 national index that is a sample of drug therapies prescribed by private practice physicians.

Antibiotics were grouped as penicillins, tetracyclines, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins, azithromycin or other; treatment duration in days was described for all antibiotic prescriptions, all antibiotic prescriptions excluding azithromycin, and antibiotic prescriptions by drug group.

This was a descriptive study, so the researchers did not gather information about underlying causes for the findings and cannot make conclusions about their medical significance.

The authors of the study were Laura M. King, M.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, and coauthors.

Overall, 69.6 percent of antibiotic therapies were prescribed for 10 days or longer. When prescriptions for azithromycin were excluded, 91.5 percent of antibiotic courses were 10 days or longer.

The limitations of this study was that authors cannot account for underlying conditions or other reasons for longer courses of antibiotic treatment.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Sinusitis

Sinusitis

Infections like sinus headache and stuffy nose can be due to acute or chronic sinusitis, affecting the maxillary sinus and other sinuses.

Paving the Way Toward New Treatments for Chronic Sinus Infections

Paving the Way Toward New Treatments for Chronic Sinus Infections

When the sweet taste receptors are stimulated during sinus infections, their ability to kill harmful toxins and pathogens is blocked .

A 13-year-old Boy Dies after Sinus Infection Spreads to His Brain

A 13-year-old Boy Dies after Sinus Infection Spreads to His Brain

Marquel Brumley, a 13-year-old Michigan boy was diagnosed with a rare sinus infection and died after it spread to his brain. Doctors said that the sinus infection created multiple blood clots and Brumley had two strokes.

US Researchers Say Antibiotics Don't Help People With Sinus Infections

US Researchers Say Antibiotics Don't Help People With Sinus Infections

Antibiotics don't offer relief to people with sinus infections, concludes a study released Tuesday which suggests doctors are prescribing the drugs too often.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

Maxillary Sinus Cancer

Maxillary Sinus Cancer

Cancers of paranasal sinuses are rare but if they arise, the most common sites affected are the maxillary sinuses.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Nosebleed

Nosebleed

Hemorrhage from the nose is known as epistaxis or nose bleeds. Epitaxis (Nose bleeds) may be a symptom of underlying disorders such as high blood pressure or bleeding disorders.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

Nosebleed Sinusitis Flu MRSA - The Super Bug Maxillary Sinus Cancer Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease. Multiple sclerosis infographic ...

 Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis / Guinea-worm disease

Dracunculiasis (Guinea worm disease) is caused by the parasite Dracunculus medinensis. It causes a ...

 Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...