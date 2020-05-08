Antibiotics may Raise Heart Disease Risk in Type 1 Diabetes Patients

‘Antibiotic purchases reflect bacterial infections among type 1 diabetes, which are significant risk factors for coronary heart disease.’

"In broader terms, the present study demonstrates how infections associate with the development of late diabetic complications and perhaps even more importantly, how infections associate with the development of coronary heart disease, as the latter relationship has been disputed during recent years," said lead author Johan Rasmus Simonsen, MD, of the Folkhälsan Research Center, in Finland."Interestingly, in our study, this association to incident coronary heart disease was seen specifically with antibiotic purchases, making the potential pathophysiologic mechanisms behind this finding intriguing and warranting further studies."Source: Eurekalert