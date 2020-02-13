medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Antibiotics Kill Bacteria By a Novel Method: McMaster

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel glycopeptide antibiotics attack bacteria in a new way, making them potential clinical candidates in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, according to the new study published in the Nature.
Antibiotics Kill Bacteria By a Novel Method: McMaster
Antibiotics Kill Bacteria By a Novel Method: McMaster

The newly-found corbomycin and the lesser-known complestatin have a never-before-seen way to kill bacteria, which is achieved by blocking the function of the bacterial cell wall. The discovery comes from a family of antibiotics called glycopeptides that are produced by soil bacteria.

Show Full Article


"Bacteria have a wall around the outside of their cells that gives them shape and is a source of strength," said study first author Beth Culp, a PhD candidate in biochemistry and biomedical sciences at McMaster.

"Antibiotics like penicillin kill bacteria by preventing building of the wall, but the antibiotics that we found actually work by doing the opposite - they prevent the wall from being broken down. This is critical for cell to divide.

"In order for a cell to grow, it has to divide and expand. If you completely block the breakdown of the wall, it is like it is trapped in a prison, and can't expand or grow."

Looking at the family tree of known members of the glycopeptides, researchers studied the genes of those lacking known resistance mechanisms, with the idea they might be an antibiotic demonstrating a different way to attack bacteria.

"We hypothesized that if the genes that made these antibiotics were different, maybe the way they killed the bacteria was also different," said Culp.

The group confirmed that the bacterial wall was the site of action of these new antibiotics using cell imaging techniques in collaboration with Yves Brun and his team from the Université de Montréal.

Culp said: "This approach can be applied to other antibiotics and help us discover new ones with different mechanisms of action. We found one completely new antibiotic in this study, but since then, we've found a few others in the same family that have this same new mechanism."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

ShigellosisAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)MRSA - The Super BugFood Safety for HealthAntibioticsEye InfectionsNatural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial InfectionsVancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)Boils - Treatment by DrugsMultiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Golf for Elderly: Golfing Regularly can Add Years to Your Life

T'ai Chi can Treat Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults

New Treatment Strategy for Depression Uses AI and Brain Scans
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive