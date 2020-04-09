Antibiotics Influence the Breast Milk Microbiota of Mothers With Preterm Babies

The research by the University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children, is published in Cell Host and Microbe.Mothers of preterm babies are prescribed antibiotics for mastitis, blood infection, and premature rupture of membranes. In the study that looked at 490 breast milk samples from 86 mothers whose infants were born preterm, around 60% of women took antibiotics.The samples were examined during the first eight weeks after delivery. The mother's BMI and mode of delivery influenced breast milk microbiota. The effect of antibiotics lasted for weeks, and the changes induced by these drugs affected the microbes that play a role in gut health, in developing certain diseases, and metabolic processes that influence babies' growth.Despite the vast use and need for antibiotics, there is a high potential for its over-use.says Michelle Asbury, a doctoral student in O'Connor's lab and lead author on the paper.As breastfeeding benefits outweigh the risk of antibiotics on breast milk microbiome, mothers should resort to breastfeeding when possible.says Sharon Unger is a co-author of the study.Unger says it holds great promise for preterm infants.Source: Medindia