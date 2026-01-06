Antibiotics for Head and Neck Cancer Immunotherapy

Focusing tumor bacteria could be the clue to unlocking immunotherapy in head and neck cancer.

. The microbes in tumor cells summon WBC neutrophils to create a barrier that blocks immune warrior cells (T cells) from attacking the tumor. (These findings were revealed by two new studies from Cleveland Clinic, published in. Researchers suggest thatdrugs.The discovery offers a new perspective by targeting tumor bacteria first in cancer treatments over traditional method of focusing cancer cell genetics.The leading-edge shift in oncology opens a new track for a targeted immunotherapy approach in treating head and neck cancer.“These studies shift the focus of immunotherapy resistance research beyond tumor genetics to unexpected factors like the tumor microbiome,” said Timothy Chan, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Department of Cancer Sciences and lead author of one of the papers..”The research team, led by Dr. Chan, Daniel McGrail, Ph.D., assistant staff in the Center for Immunotherapy & Precision Immuno-Oncology, and Natalie Silver, M.D. M.S., director of Head and Neck Cancer Research, validated the findings through patient samples, preclinical models and clinical trial data.In the first paper, Dr. McGrail analyzed genetic data from patient tumor samples, revealing that. Dr. Silver confirmed these findings in preclinical models:, while adding bacteria made tumors resistant to immunotherapy.The team also worked with Renata Ferrarotto, M.D., from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to study the relationship between bacteria and treatment responses in head and neck cancer patient clinical trial samples.“Immunotherapy is a promising treatment option for patients with head and neck cancer, but the majority unfortunately do not respond,” Dr. Silver said. “Our research examines how bacteria influence treatment failure. This can help us identify patients most likely to benefit from immunotherapy, with the goal of avoiding unnecessary risk and exposure.”.”In the second paper, Dr. Chan led a data analysis of the Javelin HN100 Phase III clinical trial, which tested whether adding anti-PDL1 immunotherapy to standard chemoradiotherapy improved outcomes for patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.The analysis confirmed that patients with high tumor bacteria levels had poorer outcomes with immunotherapy compared to standard chemoradiotherapy. The trial included collaborators from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.Together, the two studies showed thatThese findings lay the foundation for future research on why bacteria are attracted to tumors and how to modify them to improve treatment.Building on these discoveries, Dr. Silver launched a clinical trial funded by the American Cancer Society and VeloSano, a Cleveland Clinic fund-raising movement to beat cancer, to test whether antibiotics can lower tumor microbiome levels and boost immunotherapy response in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.Meanwhile, Dr. McGrail is studying how bacteria influence cancer development and why some tumors harbor more bacteria, aiming to develop new therapeutic strategies, and Dr. Chan is exploring how bacteria may induce DNA mutations in tumors.,” said Dr. McGrail.“This research broadens our perspective on cancer treatment and paves the way for developing personalized therapies to improve outcomes for patients.”