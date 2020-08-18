by Iswarya on  August 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antibiotics can Increase Inflammatory Bowel Disease Risk
Prolonged use of antibiotics adversely affects gut microbial communities, which can lead to inflammatory bowel disease, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

The association between antimicrobial treatment and IBD remained when patients were compared with their siblings.

Empowering Better Health

IBD is becoming more common, particularly in Europe, the U.S., and other parts of the world undergoing rapid economic development, increased sanitation, and more frequent use of antibiotics. With a growing appreciation for the gut microbiome's role in maintaining human health, concern has risen that antibiotics may perturb and permanently alter these fragile microbial communities. This could potentially impact the risk of gastrointestinal disease.


In what is the largest study thus far linking antibiotic therapy and risk of IBD, researchers in Sweden and the U.S. were able to more definitively demonstrate that more frequent use of antibiotics was associated with the development of IBD and its subtypes, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

"I think this affirms what many of us have suspected--that antibiotics, which adversely affect gut microbial communities, are a risk factor for IBD," said lead author, Dr. Long Nguyen at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, U.S. "However, despite this compelling rationale and seemingly intuitive presumption, there have been no population-scale investigations to support this hypothesis until now."

Through the Epidemiology Strengthened by histoPathology Reports in Sweden (ESPRESSO) study, the researchers identified almost 24,000 new IBD cases (16,000 had ulcerative colitis and 8,000 Crohn's disease) and compared them with 28,000 siblings, and 117,000 controls from the general population. Prior use of antibiotics (never vs. ever) was associated with a nearly two-times increased risk of IBD after adjusting for several risk factors. The increased risk was noted for both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease with the highest estimates corresponding to broad-spectrum antibiotics.

According to the researchers, earlier studies in the field have been small, and few have had a follow-up beyond a few years. In contrast, the researchers in this study were able to enroll all consecutive, eligible patients with new-onset IBD from a population-based register over a ten-year study period, limiting selection bias.

"In Sweden, there is universal medication coverage with virtually complete information on all drug dispensations, including antibiotics, minimizing ascertainment bias," says senior author, Professor Jonas F Ludvigsson, a pediatrician at Örebro University Hospital, and professor at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet. "This makes Swedish registers ideal for the study of risk factors for IBD."

IBD affects nearly 1 percent of the Swedish population and can have a substantial effect on patients' life. It has been linked to an increased risk of both death and cancer.

"To identify risk factors for IBD is important, and ultimately our aim is to prevent the disease," adds Ludvigsson. "Our study provides another piece of the puzzle and even more reason to avoid using antibiotics needlessly."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.
READ MORE
Anti-diabetic Drugs may Increase the Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A type of antidiabetic drug called dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors are associated with the incidence of inflammatory bowel disease in patients with type 2 diabetes. Physicians should be made aware of this possible association.
READ MORE
Can Use of Antibiotics In Late Pregnancy Expose Offspring to Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Researchers have found that over-use and unwarranted use of antibiotics during late pregnancy and early development increases the risk of inflammatory bowel disease.
READ MORE
Genetic Test to Predict Inflammatory Bowel Disease Risk in Children
New genetic test helps in early diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease in children and also predict its severity.
READ MORE
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
READ MORE
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Crohns Disease
Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.
READ MORE
Eye Infections
Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.
READ MORE
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products
Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.
READ MORE
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.
READ MORE
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.
READ MORE
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Colo-rectal cancer - ManagementCrohns DiseaseMRSA - The Super BugAntibioticsEye InfectionsNatural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial InfectionsVancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)Boils - Treatment by DrugsMultiple Drug Allergy SyndromeInteraction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products