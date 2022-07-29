About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Antibiotics can Cause Permanent Asthma and Allergies: Truth Or Myth

by Hannah Joy on July 29, 2022 at 11:09 PM
Introducing antibiotics early kills healthy bacteria in the digestive tract and may up the risk of developing asthma and allergies, reveals a new study.

The study, published in Mucosal Immunology, has provided the strongest evidence so far that the long-observed connection between antibiotic exposure in early childhood and the later development of asthma and allergies is causal.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics


Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
"The practical implication is simple: Avoid antibiotic use in young children whenever you can because it may elevate the risk of significant, long-term problems with allergy and/or asthma," said senior author Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers.

Why Antibiotics Should Be Avoided?

In the study, the researchers, who came from Rutgers, New York University, and the University of Zurich, noted that antibiotics, "among the most used medications in children, affect gut microbiome communities and metabolic functions. These changes in microbiota structure can impact host immunity."
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products


Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.
In the first part of the experiment, five-day-old mice received water, azithromycin, or amoxicillin. After the mice matured, researchers exposed them to a common allergen derived from house dust mites. Mice that had received either of the antibiotics, especially azithromycin, exhibited elevated rates of immune responses — i.e., allergies.

The second and third parts of the experiment tested the hypothesis that early exposure to antibiotics (but not later exposure) causes allergies and asthma by killing some healthy gut bacteria that support proper immune system development.

Lead author Timothy Borbet first transferred bacteria-rich fecal samples from the first set of mice to a second set of adult mice with no previous exposure to any bacteria or germs. Some received samples from mice given azithromycin or amoxicillin in infancy. Others received normal samples from mice that had received water.

Mice that received antibiotic-altered samples were no more likely than other mice to develop immune responses to house dust mites, just as people who receive antibiotics in adulthood are no more likely to develop asthma or allergies than those who don't.

Things were different, however, for the next generation. Offspring of mice that received antibiotic-altered samples reacted more to house dust mites than those whose parents received samples unaltered by antibiotics, just as mice that originally received antibiotics as babies reacted more to the allergen than those that received water.

"This was a carefully controlled experiment," said Blaser. "The only variable in the first part was antibiotic exposure. The only variable in the second two parts was whether the mixture of gut bacteria had been affected by antibiotics. Everything else about the mice was identical.

Blaser added that "these experiments provide strong evidence that antibiotics cause unwanted immune responses to develop via their effect on gut bacteria, but only if gut bacteria are altered in early childhood."



Source: Eurekalert
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis


Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections


Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.
More News on:
Childhood Asthma Asthma Amoebic Dysentery MRSA - The Super Bug Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Antibiotics Churg-Strauss Syndrome 

