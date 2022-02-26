About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Antibiotics are Polluting Indian Rivers: Study

by Hannah Joy on February 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Antibiotics are Polluting Indian Rivers: Study

Pollution from antibiotic residues are damaging the health of Indian rivers, reveals a new study.

Released on Friday, a new study by Toxics Link, 'Menace of Antibiotic Pollution in Indian Rivers' has raised serious concerns over antibiotic residues found in river water samples from four Indian rivers, i.e., Yamuna (New Delhi), Gomti (Lucknow), Zuari (Goa) and Cooum (Chennai).

Advertisement


The study finds Indian rivers contain antibiotic residues that may contribute to the growing problem of 'antimicrobial resistance' and negative effects on the ecosystem and human health.

Three antibiotics, namely, Ofloxacin, Norfloxacin, and Sulfamethoxazole were detected in these river water samples. Ofloxacin (0.71 Aug/L) and Sulfamethoxazole (0.2 Aug/L) were found in the Yamuna and Norfloxacin (0.93 Aug/L) was detected in the Zuari. Ofloxacin (0.54 Aug/L) was also present in the Gomti and Cooum.
Advertisement

"All the antibiotics detected are found to be 2 to 5 times higher than the draft notification limits proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for the respective compounds," said Toxics Link's Program Coordinator, Omkar Gaonkar.

The sample size in this study is limited; however, the findings of this study are alarming and highlight the potential possibility of widespread antibiotic pollution in the country, a release from Toxics Link said.

"Most importantly, the locations where antibiotic residues are detected are not necessarily in close proximity to major pharmaceutical industrial hubs. Therefore, the study raises concerns on the sources of antibiotic residues into these rivers which can be from both treated as well as untreated sewage," observed Toxics Link Associate Director Satish Sinha.

Antibiotics are important life-saving medicines and play a key role in the wellbeing of human health. However, indiscriminate use and lack of regulatory standards for antibiotics in effluents from pharmaceutical industries is leading to this major health hazard, more so for India as aceIndia is one of the major users and producers of antibiotics in the world and is more prone to the ill effects of antibiotic pollution," said Toxics Link Senior Program Coordinator Piyush Mohapatra.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
MRSA - The Super Bug Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis 

Recommended Reading
New Study Explored the Link Between Toxic Pollution and Climate Risks
New Study Explored the Link Between Toxic Pollution and Climate Risks
Countries that face the consequences of climate change are more likely to meet the highest risks of ...
Environmental Groups Warn 200 Million People at Risk from Toxic Pollution
Environmental Groups Warn 200 Million People at Risk from Toxic Pollution
Environmental groups have warned that hundreds of millions of people worldwide risk exposure to ......
Impact of Light Pollution on Fetal Health
Impact of Light Pollution on Fetal Health
Study shows that light pollution could increase the likelihood of preterm birth by 12.9%....
Decrease in Air Pollution Improves Kidney Function: Study
Decrease in Air Pollution Improves Kidney Function: Study
Study found that ambient fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentration reduction led to significant ...
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presen...
Antibiotics
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general featu...
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like b...
Eye Infections
Eye Infections
Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms...
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products
Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections in...
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ......
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome
Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes...
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medi...
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present ther...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)