Victorian hospitals have identified three new superbugs that may leave the patients at life-threatening infection risk. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Antibiotic-resistant Superbug Spreading in Hospitals Identified

Multi-drug resistant bacterium that has been spreading in various hospitals and around the world was found by a research team.Dr. Jean Lee, the lead author of the research, says that the bacteria found on the humans' skin can penetrate the body on medical devices and form a layer that protects it from drugs and the immune system.The study revealed thatcould infect people who have an impaired immune system or those who have implanted prosthetic materials, such as joint replacements and catheters."If we're not able to get on top of the infection because the bacteria isn't reacting to the antibiotics then it's potentially life-threatening," Dr. Lee stated.Staphylococcus epidermidis made a small modification in its DNA that led to resistance to two major antibiotics.These two major antibiotics are used in a combination for treating infections as it is thought to protect one another against developing resistance. But Dr. Lee showed that this hypothesis was wrong, and the current therapy recommendations need to be reexamined.There is no proper data regarding how many people were infected and whether there have been any deaths by the superbug at this stage.Hundreds of Staphylococcus epidermidis isolates are studied from 78 institutions in 10 countries around the world and discovered that the three strains are resistant to nearly all antibiotics."In the next step, we need to go back and measure and determine the impact and start to put in interventions," Dr. Lee said.Source: Medindia