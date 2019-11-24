Antibiotic Resistance: Fresh Insights

‘Antibiotic resistance is a larger public health threat than most people realize.’

Overuse of antibiotics is a major cause of the rise of drug-resistant bacteria. Their overuse and misuse can threaten the effectiveness of these important drugs. Decreasing inappropriate antibiotic use is a key strategy to control antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance in children and older adults is of particular concern because these age groups have the highest rates of antibiotic use.When antibiotics do not work, infections:often last longer and cause more severe illnessrequire more doctor visits or longer hospital staysinvolve more expensive and toxic medicationscan be deadlyJust say no to antibiotics for colds or fluTruth: Antibiotics only treat bacterial infections. They aren't effective against viral infections, like colds and flu. When your doctor determines a virus is causing your illness, treat your symptoms. Stay home. Rest. Drink fluids."As awful as you feel with a cold or flu, do not expect or ask your doctor to prescribe antibiotics," said Dr. Paul Chittick, a Beaumont infectious disease specialist. "If you take antibiotics for a virus, you would only expose yourself to the medication's side effects without gaining any health benefit from the drug." Dr. Chittick continued, "Also, keep in mind that whenever antibiotics enter your body, sensitive bacteria are killed, but resistant ones may be left to grow and multiply."Source: Newswise