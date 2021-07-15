by Angela Mohan on  July 15, 2021 at 9:38 AM Drug News
Antibiotic Exposure in Early Life Affect Brain Development
Antibiotic exposure early in life could modify human brain development in areas responsible for cognitive and emotional functions, as per the study in the journal iScience.

The study suggests that penicillin changes the microbiome and gene expression, which allows cells to respond to its changing environment, in key areas of the developing brain. Reducing widespread antibiotic use or using alternatives when possible helps to prevent neurodevelopment problems.

"Our previous work has shown that exposing young animals to antibiotics changes their metabolism and immunity. The third important development in early life involves the brain.


This study is preliminary but shows a correlation between altering the microbiome and changes in the brain that should be further explored," said lead author Martin Blaser, director of the Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine at Rutgers.

The study compared mice exposed to low-dose penicillin in utero or immediately after birth to those that were not exposed.

Results show substantial changes in intestinal microbiota and had altered gene expression in the frontal cortex and amygdala, two key areas in the brain responsible for the development of memory as well as fear and stress responses.

This led to a phenomenon "gut-brain-axis." If this pathway is disturbed, it can lead to permanent altering of the brain's structure and function and possibly lead to neuropsychiatric or neurodegenerative disorders in later childhood or adulthood.

"Early life is a critical period for neurodevelopment," Blaser said. "In recent decades, there has been a rise in the incidence of childhood neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and learning disabilities.

Although increased awareness and diagnosis are likely contributing factors, disruptions in cerebral gene expression early in development also could be responsible."

More studies are required to know if antibiotics directly effect brain development or if molecules from the microbiome that travel to the brain disturb gene activity and cause cognitive deficits.

The study was conducted along with Zhan Gao at Rutgers and Blaser's former graduate student Anjelique Schulfer, as well as Angelina Volkova, Kelly Ruggles, and Stephen Ginsberg at New York University, who all played important roles in this joint Rutgers-New York University project.



Source: Medindia

