About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Antibiotic Clock: Timing Effects on Plasmid Transfer and Proliferation

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on June 24, 2023 at 5:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Dynamics of pAR145 during range expansion: Rapid segregation, sectorized spatial pattern, and decline in pAR145 load
  • Timing of antibiotic administration and transconjugant proliferation: Unimodal relationship, maximum transconjugant frequency at intermediate administration time
  • Effect of antibiotic administration timing on plasmid spread: Interplay between spatial intermixing, plasmid transfer, and transconjugant cell ratio

Plasmids play a crucial role in the transfer of antibiotic resistance genes among bacterial cells within microbial communities. Understanding the dynamics of plasmid spread and the factors influencing it is essential for developing strategies to combat the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. In this study, researchers investigated whether the timing of antibiotic administration during community expansion across surfaces could influence plasmid transfer and transconjugant proliferation. By using consortia of Pseudomonas stutzeri strains, the researchers explored the interplay between antibiotic administration timing, plasmid transfer probabilities, and loss rates ().

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis


Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
Advertisement

Antibiotic Clock: Timing Effects on Plasmid Transfer and Proliferation
Antibiotic Clock: Timing Effects on Plasmid Transfer and Proliferation

Dynamics of pAR145 during Range Expansion

The study initially quantified the dynamics of pAR145, an antibiotic resistance-encoding plasmid, during range expansion in the absence of chloramphenicol, which served as a positive selection for pAR145. The researchers observed that pAR145 donor and potential recipient cells rapidly segregated during range expansion, leading to a sectorized spatial pattern with reduced intermixing. The emergence of cyan sectors indicated extensive pAR145 transfer and transconjugant formation during the early stages of range expansion. However, both transconjugant and pAR145 donor cells were gradually displaced by plasmid-free cells, resulting in a decline in the pAR145 load. This decline was attributed to the competitive advantage of plasmid-free cells and the fitness cost associated with carrying pAR145 in the absence of chloramphenicol.

Timing of Antibiotic Administration and Transconjugant Proliferation

Based on the rapid decline in the pAR145 load during range expansion, the researchers hypothesized that the time of chloramphenicol administration, which provided a positive selection for pAR145, would determine the subsequent proliferation of transconjugant cells. Surprisingly, they discovered a unimodal relationship between the frequency of transconjugant cells at the expanding frontier and the time of antibiotic administration. The maximum transconjugant frequency occurred at an intermediate administration time, contrary to their initial expectation of a monotonically declining trend. Moreover, the extent of range expansion during chloramphenicol treatment also followed a unimodal pattern, reaching a maximum value at an intermediate administration time. These findings indicated that the time of antibiotic administration played a crucial role in determining transconjugant proliferation and community expansion.

Effect of Antibiotic Administration Timing on Plasmid Spread

Further analysis revealed that the level of spatial intermixing, which influences plasmid transfer, also exhibited a unimodal relationship with the time of antibiotic administration. At earlier administration times, spatial patterns consisted of contiguous sectors comprising pAR145 donor and transconjugant cells, indicating efficient plasmid transfer. In contrast, at later administration times, the spatial patterns became discontiguous and composed of isolated bubble-like structures, suggesting limited plasmid transfer due to the depletion of pAR145-carrying cells. Additionally, the ratio of transconjugant to pAR145 donor cells at the expansion frontier saturated at later administration times, indicating that the number of transconjugant cells did not increase monotonically.

Local Proliferation of Transconjugant Cells

To understand whether the increased number of transconjugant cells at intermediate administration times was due to enhanced transfer events or individual cell proliferation, the researchers performed computational simulations. The simulations demonstrated that better proliferation of individual transconjugant cells, rather than an increase in transfer events, contributed to the higher frequency of transconjugants at intermediate administration times. This finding emphasized the importance of local proliferation in driving the spread of antibiotic resistance-encoding plasmids within microbial communities.

Reference :
  1. Timing of antibiotic administration determines the spread of plasmid-encoded antibiotic resistance during microbial range expansion - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37316482/)
Source: Medindia
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance


Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.
Advertisement

Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance

Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance


Bacteria present in house dust can transmit antibiotic resistance genes to other pathogens that could become resistant to antibiotics. This can give rise to stubborn infections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about ...
Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. ...
Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye ...
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact ...
MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ...
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy ...
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and ...
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are ...

Latest General Health News

Strategies To Maintain Work-Life Balance In The Digital Age

Strategies To Maintain Work-Life Balance In The Digital Age

Due to our constant connectivity and the ability to be accessible at all times, it has become challenging to separate from work and fully participate in personal life.
How Poor Gut Health Impacts Skin Health, Mood, and Sleep

How Poor Gut Health Impacts Skin Health, Mood, and Sleep

Taking care of your gut helps make your immune system strong. A large number of our immune cells live in our stomach.
Yoga and Modern Medicine: Can They Get Along as a Therapy

Yoga and Modern Medicine: Can They Get Along as a Therapy

The use of yoga practices in modern medical practice has therapeutic benefits when it comes to helping people manage and prevent various medical conditions.
Candida auris has Become An Emerging Menace on the Horizon

Candida auris has Become An Emerging Menace on the Horizon

Detection of Candida auris increased significantly in the past two years.
Australian Doctors Call for More Investment in Preventative Care

Australian Doctors Call for More Investment in Preventative Care

Increasing the amount of money spent on preventive care would bring positive results and advantages for the economy, say Australian Doctors.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Antibiotic Clock: Timing Effects on Plasmid Transfer and Proliferation Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests