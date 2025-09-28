Anti-Stroke Shield: How a Psychoactive Compound Heals the Brain`s Barrier

DMT-based therapies could offer a promising alternative for stroke recovery, especially when combined with current treatments.

A Natural Ingenuity: Unlocking the Brain's Own Stroke Recovery Mechanism

Dual Action Offers Novel Hope for Limited Stroke Therapies

is a naturally occurring psychoactive compound present in various plants and mammals.Research conducted by scientists at the HUN-REN BRC Institute of Biophysics and Semmelweis University Heart and Vascular Centre, as reported inindicates that DMTin both cell cultures and animal models. (However, its exact mechanism of action had not been fully understood until now. “It is amazing how we can always turn to Nature to find ingenious solutions for health problems” says co-lead author Mária Deli from the HUN-REN BRC.“We found that DMT significantly reduced infarct volume and edema formation in a rat stroke model”, explains co-first author Marcell László. In both animal experiments and cell culture models, the authors showed thatThis psychoactive compound also inhibited the production of inflammatory cytokines in brain endothelial cells and peripheral immune cells, while reduced the activation of brain microglia cells through Sigma-1 receptors.“The therapeutic options currently available for stroke are very limited. Thesays Judit Vigh, co-first author of the work.Since current stroke therapies do not always result in full recovery, a DMT-based treatment may represent a promising new alternative, mainly in combination with existing methods.The recent findings from researchers in Szeged and Budapest, Hungary, support the development of a therapy that goes beyond the limitations of conventional stroke treatment.Clinical trials on the use of DMT and investigation on its long-term effects are currently ongoing.Source-Eurekalert