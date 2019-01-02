medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Anti-rejection Therapy Protects Transplanted Cells in Diabetic Animals

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 1, 2019 at 6:13 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Transplanted pancreatic islet cells in diabetic animals can survive for a long duration if the animals are treated with short anti-rejection therapy at the time of the transplant. This has been shown by researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, and the Diabetes Research Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, USA, in a new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]).
Anti-rejection Therapy Protects Transplanted Cells in Diabetic Animals
Anti-rejection Therapy Protects Transplanted Cells in Diabetic Animals

The results might have a significant impact on clinical islet transplantation in the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Transplantation of pancreatic islets with their insulin-secreting cells is a promising therapy in type 1 diabetes. However, one complication is that anti-rejection therapy, in the form of generalised immune suppression, is required to ensure the survival and function of the transplanted islets by preventing the immune system from attacking the transplants.

It is well known that extended use of generalised immune suppression might have serious side effects that harm the transplanted patient. Moreover, immune attack against the transplanted islets can still occur despite continued immune suppression. Therefore, the transplantation field has been looking for new ways to ensure the long-term survival and function of transplanted islets with little or even no immune suppression.

This new study demonstrates the potential for achieving long-term survival and function of transplanted pancreatic islets with short-term anti-rejection therapy around the time of the transplant. In transplanted mice and monkeys, this strategy resulted in immune tolerance that enabled survival of the transplanted islets long after the anti-rejection treatment was stopped.

"These findings support the establishment of immune tolerance towards the transplanted islets and thereby their long-term protection from an immune attack in the transplanted patient after stopping the use of anti-rejection therapy," says first author Dr Midhat H Abdulreda at the Diabetes Research Institute.

This new way of achieving immune tolerance might minimise the need for life-long immune suppression, which raises hope for an effective treatment of type 1 diabetes with fewer side effects.

"If these findings are repeated in humans, this approach may serve as a game changer and positively impact on the success of islet transplantation for future treatment of type 1 diabetes," says senior author Professor Per-Olof Berggren at the Rolf Luft Research Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Karolinska Institutet.

The research was supported by funds from the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) and the Diabetes Wellness Foundation and by grants from the Stanley J. Glaser Foundation Research Award, the NIH/NIDDK/NIAID, the Swedish Diabetes Association Fund, the Swedish Research Council, Novo Nordisk Foundation, the Family Erling-Persson Foundation, the Strategic Research Program in Diabetes at Karolinska Institutet, the ERC-2013-AdG 338936-BetaImage, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, Skandia Insurance Company Ltd, the Diabetes and Wellness Foundation, the Berth von Kantzow Foundation, and the Stichting af Jochnick Foundation.

Per-Olof Berggren is cofounder and CEO of Biocrine, an unlisted biotech company that is using the approach of cell transplant in the anterior chamber of the eye as a research tool. Midhat H Abdulreda is a consultant for the same company. More information about the technique can be found in the scientific article.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Pancreas Transplantation

Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Reiki and Pranic Healing Pregnancy and Complications Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Diabetes - Foot Care Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking 

What's New on Medindia

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors

Eardrum Perforation

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive