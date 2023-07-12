Anti-Obesity Drugs' Impact on Osteoarthritis Survival

For individuals grappling with knee or hip osteoarthritis alongside overweight or obesity, a gradual, not rapid, reduction in weight through anti-obesity medications might reduce their chances of early mortality, stated research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.



Effects of Anti-Obesity Meds on Mortality in Knee/Hip Osteoarthritis

Among 6,524 participants with knee or hip osteoarthritis who were taking orlistat, sibutramine, or rimonabant, the 5-year death rate was 5.3%, 4.0%, and 5.4% for the "weight gain/stable", "slow-to-moderate weight loss," and "fast weight loss" groups, respectively.Compared with the "weight gain/stable" group," the risk of death was 28% lower for the "slow-to-moderate weight loss" group and only 1% lower for the "fast weight loss" arm.