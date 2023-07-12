About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Anti-Obesity Drugs' Impact on Osteoarthritis Survival

by Colleen Fleiss on December 7, 2023 at 3:06 AM
For individuals grappling with knee or hip osteoarthritis alongside overweight or obesity, a gradual, not rapid, reduction in weight through anti-obesity medications might reduce their chances of early mortality, stated research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

Among 6,524 participants with knee or hip osteoarthritis who were taking orlistat, sibutramine, or rimonabant, the 5-year death rate was 5.3%, 4.0%, and 5.4% for the "weight gain/stable", "slow-to-moderate weight loss," and "fast weight loss" groups, respectively.

Compared with the "weight gain/stable" group," the risk of death was 28% lower for the "slow-to-moderate weight loss" group and only 1% lower for the "fast weight loss" arm.

"A slow-to-moderate rate of weight loss induced by anti-obesity medications may lower the risk of death in overweight/obese people with knee/hip osteoarthritis", said first author Jie Wei, PhD, of Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, in China.

Source: Eurekalert
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
Quiz on Arthritis

Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on arthritis.
Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.
