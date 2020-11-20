by Karishma Abhishek on  November 20, 2020 at 10:11 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Anti-inflammatory Drugs Demonstrate Efficacy Against COVID-19
With the hovering illness and death caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the treatment options remain vague. Approaches to prevent life-threatening inflammation, lung damage and multi-organ failure in patients with COVID-19 have witnessed the discovery of a pathway that associates with hyperinflammatory immune responses. This led to the identification of potential therapies, that disrupt this process, as per research at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, published online in the journal Cell.

"Understanding the pathways and mechanism driving this inflammation is critical in developing effective treatment strategies," said corresponding author Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti, Ph.D., vice-chair of the St. Jude Department of Immunology.

The SARS-cov-2 virus infection is manifested by increased blood levels of multiple cytokines. These small signalling proteins are secreted primarily by immune cells to mediate inflammation and immunity in the body.


COVID-19, along with sepsis and inflammatory disorders such as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) , is said to be associated with cytokine storm - dramatically elevated cytokine levels in the blood. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a rare inflammatory syndrome of overactive immune system that damages the patient's own tissues and organs, leading to death.

The molecular mechanisms that initiate the cytokine storm and cell death of innate immune cells in COVID-19 are not due to a single cytokine and the exact mechanism stays unclear.

Inflammatory Cellular Pathway:

The research team explored 28 cytokine combinations and observed that only one combination induced a form of inflammatory cell death - PANoptosis. The duo cytokines were tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha and interferon (IFN)-gamma.

PANoptosis is a type of cell death that coordinates three different cell death pathways - pyroptosis, apoptosis, and necroptosis, resulting in a cytokine storm. The proteins required for this include caspase-8 and STAT1. Deleting those proteins blocked PANoptosis in innate immune cells called macrophages.

The study found that the TNF-alpha and IFN-gamma combination triggered inflammatory tissue damage as similar to COVID-19 with rapid death. Antibodies against TNF-alpha and IFN-gamma associated inflammation demonstrated protection in mice from death associated with SARS-cov-2 infection, sepsis, HLH, and cytokine shock. This added insight for repurposing TNF-alpha and IFN-gamma blockers to treat COVID-19 and other fatal disorders associated with cytokine storm.

"We have solved a major piece of the cytokine storm mystery by characterizing critical factors responsible for initiating this process, and thereby identifying a unique combination therapy using existing drugs that can be applied in the clinic to save lives", said Kanneganti.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Face Mask – a Transitory Substitute to COVID-19 Vaccine?
Universal facial masking may show an effective possibility for inducing variolation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus until we anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine.
READ MORE
Benefits of Dexamethasone may Differ Among COVID-19 Patients
Dexamethasone - a steroid used significantly to reduce COVID-19 mortality, may be less effective in patients with diabetes.
READ MORE
Potent Monoclonal Antibody for COVID 19 Unraveled
Ab1, a human monoclonal antibody that effectively neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified.
READ MORE
Tau Protein Unfolds Novel Biomarkers & Therapeutics for Alzheimer’s Disease
The pathological accumulation of tau proteins in Alzheimer's disease (AD) unfolds its dynamic chemical transitions with the progression of the disease over time.
READ MORE
Bursitis
Bursitis is the inflammation of the bursa, which is a fluid-filled sac that reduces friction during joint movement.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation
Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaBursitisTop Ten Foods That Trigger InflammationCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake