Anti-inflammatory Diet May Decrease the Risk of Early Death

by Iswarya on  September 14, 2018 at 3:01 PM
Following an anti-inflammatory diet is linked to lower risks of dying from any cause, including cardiovascular and cancer risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.
Anti-inflammatory Diet May Decrease the Risk of Early Death

In the study of 68,273 Swedish men and women aged 45 to 83 years who were followed for 16 years.

Participants who most closely followed an anti-inflammatory diet had an 18% lower risk of all-cause mortality, a 20% lower risk of cardiovascular mortality, and a 13% lower risk of cancer mortality when compared with those who followed the diet to a lesser degree.

Smokers who followed the diet experienced even greater benefits when compared with smokers who did not follow the diet.

Anti-inflammatory foods consist of fruits and vegetables, tea, coffee, whole grain bread, breakfast cereal, low-fat cheese, olive oil and canola oil, nuts, chocolate, and moderate amounts of red wine and beer.

Pro-inflammatory foods include unprocessed and processed red meat, organ meats, chips, and soft-drink beverages.

"Our dose-response analysis showed that even partial adherence to the anti-inflammatory diet might provide a health benefit," said lead author Dr. Joanna Kaluza, an associate professor at the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, in Poland.

Source: Eurekalert

