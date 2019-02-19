Anti-fungal Used for Yeast Infections to Cause Miscarriage

Font : A- A+



Fluconazole, the commonly used oral anti-fungal to treat vaginal yeast infections, is related to higher rates of miscarriage if used during pregnancy, according to new research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Anti-fungal Used for Yeast Infections to Cause Miscarriage



While topical treatments are the first line for pregnant women with fungal infections, oral fluconazole is often used during pregnancy.



‘Safe prescribing practices should be followed strictly in pregnancy including confirming the correct diagnosis and choosing the safest medication at the lowest dose.’

Read More.. Researchers looked at data on 441 949 pregnancies from the Quebec Pregnancy Cohort between 1998 and 2015, linking to filled prescriptions listed in the Quebec Prescription Drug Insurance database. They found that taking oral fluconazole was linked to adverse outcomes.



"Our study shows that taking any dose of oral fluconazole while pregnant may be associated with a higher chance of miscarriage," says Dr. Anick Bérard, Université de Montréal, Montréal, Quebec. "Taking higher doses of fluconazole over 150 mg in early pregnancy may be linked to a higher chance of a newborn with a heart defect."



The study is consistent with other studies, although more research is needed as the study sizes are still small.



In a related commentary http://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.190079, Drs. Vanessa Paquette and Chelsea Elwood, British Columbia Women's Hospital and Health Centre, Vancouver, BC, write, "The study re-emphasizes safe prescribing practices in pregnancy, which include confirming the correct diagnosis and then choosing the safest medication with the largest body of data in pregnancy at the lowest appropriate doses.







Source: Eurekalert While topical treatments are the first line for pregnant women with fungal infections, oral fluconazole is often used during pregnancy.Researchers looked at data on 441 949 pregnancies from the Quebec Pregnancy Cohort between 1998 and 2015, linking to filled prescriptions listed in the Quebec Prescription Drug Insurance database. They found that taking oral fluconazole was linked to adverse outcomes."Our study shows that taking any dose of oral fluconazole while pregnant may be associated with a higher chance of miscarriage," says Dr. Anick Bérard, Université de Montréal, Montréal, Quebec. "Taking higher doses of fluconazole over 150 mg in early pregnancy may be linked to a higher chance of a newborn with a heart defect."The study is consistent with other studies, although more research is needed as the study sizes are still small.In a related commentary http://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.190079, Drs. Vanessa Paquette and Chelsea Elwood, British Columbia Women's Hospital and Health Centre, Vancouver, BC, write, "The study re-emphasizes safe prescribing practices in pregnancy, which include confirming the correct diagnosis and then choosing the safest medication with the largest body of data in pregnancy at the lowest appropriate doses.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: