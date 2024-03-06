Anti-diabetic Drug Semaglutide Mitigates Liver Disease Severity in HIV Patients

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Semaglutide Reduces Severity of Common Liver Disease in People with HIV



MASLD: New Insights



‘Semaglutide, an anti-diabetic drug, is undergoing a clinical trial for treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in individuals with HIV. #clinicaltrial #liverdisease #HIV’

Did You Know?

Semaglutide emerges as a secure and efficient treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in individuals with HIV.

