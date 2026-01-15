REGISTER
Anti-Cancer Drug Durvalumab: A Lifesaving Bridge at High Cost

by Manjubashini on Jan 15 2026 9:45 AM

How durvalumab drug lighting a new survival path to small cell lung cancer patients amid rising cost concerns.

Anti-Cancer Drug Durvalumab: A Lifesaving Bridge at High Cost
Durvalumab, a breakthrough immunotherapy emerging as the strongest weapon in fighting against small cell lung cancer (SCLC), an aggressive disease, which representing 15% of all lung cancer cases.
The pivotal drug is found to increase the survival to 66.1 months up from 57.8 months in a standard care.(1 Trusted Source
Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Durvalumab in Limited-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States

Go to source)

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Survival or cost? #Durvalumab, the anti-cancer drug showed promise in extended survival up to 66 months from 58 for standard care in #small_cell_lung_cancer. Is it accessible? Despite clinical triumph this immunotherapy sparks affordability hurdles. #immunotherapy #oncology #durvalumab #lungcancer #pulmonology

Despite clinical success rates high-cost concerns remain a potential barrier in accessibility.

The findings were according to new research from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, published in JCO Global Oncology.

Durvalumab is Breaking the Decades-Long Stagnation in Lung Cancer Treatment

Now, immunotherapy is rewriting the narrative. Durvalumab has emerged as a promising addition to the treatment landscape for limited-stage disease.

Backed by the ADRIATIC trial, this therapy offers something patients have desperately needed: more time.

Durvalumab represents a turning point in maintenance therapy for SCLC,” said Chinmay Jani, M.D., first author on the study and chief fellow in hematology and oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“We’re seeing survival gains that were unimaginable just a few years ago.”

Can Healthcare Systems Sustain Durvalumab?

The ADRIATIC trial evaluated durvalumab as maintenance therapy following chemoradiation. Results were striking: overall survival extended to 66.1 months, compared with 57.8 months for standard care. Progression-free survival also improved—40.2 months versus 31.8 months.

But hope comes at a steep price. The study revealed that durvalumab therapy costs $163,722, compared with $25,816 for standard care. The incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) reached $383,069 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY)—far above the U.S. willingness-to-pay threshold of $150,000/QALY.

Cost-effectiveness isn’t just a metric—it shapes real-world access,” said Gilberto Lopes, M.D., chief of the Division of Medical Oncology and associate director for global oncology at Sylvester. “We need strategies that make innovation sustainable.”

Reference:
  1. Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Durvalumab in Limited-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/GO-25-00225)


Source-Eurekalert


