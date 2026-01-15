Anti-Cancer Drug Durvalumab: A Lifesaving Bridge at High Cost

How durvalumab drug lighting a new survival path to small cell lung cancer patients amid rising cost concerns.

Durvalumab is Breaking the Decades-Long Stagnation in Lung Cancer Treatment

Can Healthcare Systems Sustain Durvalumab?

Small cell lung cancer, an aggressive disease, which representing 15% of all lung cancer cases in a standard care. The findings were according to new research from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, published in Journal of Clinical Oncology Global Oncology. Now, immunotherapy is rewriting the narrative. Backed by the ADRIATIC trial, this therapy offers something patients have desperately needed: more time. "We're seeing survival gains that were unimaginable just a few years ago," said Chinmay Jani, M.D., first author on the study and chief fellow in hematology and oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The ADRIATIC trial evaluated durvalumab as maintenance therapy following chemoradiation. Results were striking: overall survival extended to 66.1 months, compared with 57.8 months for standard care. Progression-free survival also improved—40.2 months versus 31.8 months. But hope comes at a steep price. "We need strategies that make innovation sustainable," said Gilberto Lopes, M.D., chief of the Division of Medical Oncology and associate director for global oncology at Sylvester.