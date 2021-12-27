Another Suspected Bird Flu Case Reported in South Korea

At a duck farm in South Korea, another suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported.
According to the ministry, the latest case was reported at the farm raising about 10,000 ducks in Busan, 280 km south of Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.
There is no poultry farm within one kilometer of the farm in question.
The country has been reporting a slew of bird flu cases since November this year.
Meanwhile, in northern Israel, 5,000 cranes were found dead at the Hula Lake Reserve, amid an outbreak of avian flu that has also seen the culling of more than half a million chickens and turkeys, the Times of Israel reported.
Three other outbreaks of bird flu were discovered in chicken coops in Ein HaHoresh in the Hefer Valley, the Ram-On moshav in Gilboa, and Givat Yoav in the Golan Heights Ynet reported on Monday.
The centers have been isolated, and there is active monitoring of additional farms in the area.
Source: IANS