About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Another Suspected Bird Flu Case Reported in South Korea

by Colleen Fleiss on December 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Another Suspected Bird Flu Case Reported in South Korea

At a duck farm in South Korea, another suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported.

According to the ministry, the latest case was reported at the farm raising about 10,000 ducks in Busan, 280 km south of Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

Advertisement


There is no poultry farm within one kilometer of the farm in question.

Health authorities have cordoned off the site and taken other precautionary measures to prevent the potential spread of the disease outside the farm, the authorities said.
Advertisement

The country has been reporting a slew of bird flu cases since November this year.

Meanwhile, in northern Israel, 5,000 cranes were found dead at the Hula Lake Reserve, amid an outbreak of avian flu that has also seen the culling of more than half a million chickens and turkeys, the Times of Israel reported.

Three other outbreaks of bird flu were discovered in chicken coops in Ein HaHoresh in the Hefer Valley, the Ram-On moshav in Gilboa, and Givat Yoav in the Golan Heights Ynet reported on Monday.

The centers have been isolated, and there is active monitoring of additional farms in the area.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< New Drugs in the Battle Against COVID-19
New York Sees Rise in Pediatric COVID-19 Hospitalizations >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bird Flu Swine Flu 

Recommended Reading
Bird Flu
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that ......
Suspected Bird Flu Cases in South Korea
Suspected Bird Flu Cases in South Korea
In South Korea suspected bird flu cases at a local farm have been detected. Tests for the avian ......
Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Across UK, Say Sources
Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Across UK, Say Sources
Across the United Kingdom, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared, legally ......
Human Infections of H5N6 Bird Flu Reported
Human Infections of H5N6 Bird Flu Reported
In China, three people have tested positive for H5N6 bird flu. H5N6 bird flu is known to cause ......
Swine Flu
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has origina...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close