Annual Scans Unnecessary for a Common Type of Benign Brain Tumor

A benign brain tumor refers to an abnormal growth or mass of cells in the brain that is non-cancerous. Annual scans are not necessary for individuals with a common type of benign brain tumor found in approximately 1 out of every 10 people. The research that uncovered this discovery was published in the European Journal of Endocrinology.
The largest study of its kind has been published in the European Journal of Endocrinology and looks at clinical data on a type of tumour growth in the pituitary gland in the brain. The common growth, called a non-functioning pituitary microadenoma (NFPA), is less than 1cm across, is predicted to affect around 10% of the population and usually doesn't cause any symptoms.
In the UK-wide study, 419 people were monitored for NFPAs across 23 specialist sites. A team of endocrinologists led by Dr Niki Karavitaki from the University of Birmingham found that NFPAs were almost twice as likely to shrink or disappear by themselves (14% likelihood) as to grow (7.8% likelihood) within the first three years of monitoring. Among those tumours that grew, average (median) growth of tumours was 2mm, and eight participants' tumours were surgically removed and only one of them had any visual impairment.
Single Scan After 3 Years is Cost-Effective To Manage NFPAsFirst author of the paper was Dr. Ross Hamblin, MD student at the University of Birmingham and the findings have led the research group, called the UK NFPA Consortium to suggest that clinical guidelines should be changed due to the low risk of these common tumours developing into a health risk for most people. The Consortium suggest that a single scan three years after initial detection would be a safe and more cost-effective way to manage NFPAs.
Dr Karavitaki said: "At the moment, people are often being re-scanned on an annual basis during the first years from the initial detection of the tumour without a really clear clinical rationale, and our results show that for those with microadenomas those scans are unnecessary which can lead to space being freed up for other conditions."
"Our recent survey of UK clinicians has found a significant variation in frequency of scans and we believe that on this research should be a strong steer that a more cost-effective approach is still safe for patients due to the very low risks involved."
