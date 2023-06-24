About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Annual Scans Unnecessary for a Common Type of Benign Brain Tumor

by Vishnu on June 24, 2023 at 1:09 AM
Font : A-A+

Annual Scans Unnecessary for a Common Type of Benign Brain Tumor

A benign brain tumor refers to an abnormal growth or mass of cells in the brain that is non-cancerous. Annual scans are not necessary for individuals with a common type of benign brain tumor found in approximately 1 out of every 10 people. The research that uncovered this discovery was published in the European Journal of Endocrinology.

The largest study of its kind has been published in the European Journal of Endocrinology and looks at clinical data on a type of tumour growth in the pituitary gland in the brain. The common growth, called a non-functioning pituitary microadenoma (NFPA), is less than 1cm across, is predicted to affect around 10% of the population and usually doesn't cause any symptoms.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor


Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.
Advertisement


In the UK-wide study, 419 people were monitored for NFPAs across 23 specialist sites. A team of endocrinologists led by Dr Niki Karavitaki from the University of Birmingham found that NFPAs were almost twice as likely to shrink or disappear by themselves (14% likelihood) as to grow (7.8% likelihood) within the first three years of monitoring. Among those tumours that grew, average (median) growth of tumours was 2mm, and eight participants' tumours were surgically removed and only one of them had any visual impairment.

Dr Niki Karavitaki, Clinical Associate Professor in Endocrinology in the Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research at the University of Birmingham and last author of the paper said: "These data are the best picture that we have in the UK of how these common tumours progress over a period of three to five years. The results show that most people, who are often diagnosed with these tumours as part of an unrelated scan, don't need annual check on these tumours with the majority of adenomas either remaining the same size or shrinking."

Single Scan After 3 Years is Cost-Effective To Manage NFPAs

First author of the paper was Dr. Ross Hamblin, MD student at the University of Birmingham and the findings have led the research group, called the UK NFPA Consortium to suggest that clinical guidelines should be changed due to the low risk of these common tumours developing into a health risk for most people. The Consortium suggest that a single scan three years after initial detection would be a safe and more cost-effective way to manage NFPAs.
Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children


An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
Advertisement

Dr Karavitaki said: "At the moment, people are often being re-scanned on an annual basis during the first years from the initial detection of the tumour without a really clear clinical rationale, and our results show that for those with microadenomas those scans are unnecessary which can lead to space being freed up for other conditions."

"Our recent survey of UK clinicians has found a significant variation in frequency of scans and we believe that on this research should be a strong steer that a more cost-effective approach is still safe for patients due to the very low risks involved."

Reference :
  1. Natural history of non-functioning pituitary microadenomas - results from the UK NFPA consortium - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37345849/)

Source: Eurekalert
New Machine Learning Tool to Detect Brain Tumor

New Machine Learning Tool to Detect Brain Tumor


The new machine learning tool prioritizes driver mutations in brain tumor (glioblastoma) and assists in identifying therapeutic targets.
Advertisement

Harnessing the Power of AI to Predict Brain Tumor

Harnessing the Power of AI to Predict Brain Tumor


The newly discovered AI-based tool has the potential to enhance diagnosis of patients with brain tumors.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its ...
Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive ...

Latest Cancer News

How Can Blood Test Help Predict Lung Cancer Mortality Risk?

How Can Blood Test Help Predict Lung Cancer Mortality Risk?

Combination tests were found to accurately predict mortality risk in lung cancer patients.
Use of Popular Steroids in Cancer Treatment: Good or Bad?

Use of Popular Steroids in Cancer Treatment: Good or Bad?

Why do not all cancer patients respond well to immunotherapy? The increased production of a protein called Cystatin C (CyC) concerning steroid intake could be behind this outcome.
How to Utilize the AI Model to Improve Prostate Cancer Outcomes

How to Utilize the AI Model to Improve Prostate Cancer Outcomes

AI model predicts prostate tumor margins than magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), revealed researchers.
Risk Factors Linked to Early Onset Colorectal Cancer Identified

Risk Factors Linked to Early Onset Colorectal Cancer Identified

In people age 50 and older, the incidence and deaths of colorectal cancer are dropping, but are rising for people under 50.
New Platform PanDrugs Curating Anticancer Treatments According to Individual Needs

New Platform PanDrugs Curating Anticancer Treatments According to Individual Needs

PanDrugs is a web tool to assist in selecting personalized cancer therapies by calculating a score that combines both biological and clinical relevance.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Annual Scans Unnecessary for a Common Type of Benign Brain Tumor Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests