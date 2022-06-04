Angry Men, Happy Women: Unraveling the Truth Behind Real Emotions

Advertisement

Dr. Korb, from the Department of Psychology, hopes the research will be expanded and could help make us more aware of our built-in biases.He said:The research used 121 avatar faces and 121 human voices created by modifying the emotional expression in degrees from happy to angry, and the sex on a sliding scale from male to female.A total of 256 participants in three studies were shown the mock-ups or played the voices and asked to judge emotions and whether someone was male or female.When comparing the size of the effects, it was found for both faces and voices that emotion influenced the perception of sex more than the other way around.It is thought this may be due to an unconscious activation of the amygdala - an important emotion center in the brain.This almond-shaped cluster of neurons located deep in the brain allows us to rapidly detect and react to threats, such as an angry attacker but is not involved in determining a person's sex.It is also speculated that being biased to perceive males as angry is an evolutionary advantage as it prepares for a fight or flight response.Source: Eurekalert