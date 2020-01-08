Andhra Sees Over 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases for Third Day in a Row, Tally Crosses 1.4 Lakh

‘The total figure includes 75,720 active COVID-19 cases and 63,864 recoveries. ’

On Friday, too, three districts reported fresh cases in four-digit figures, while the remaining ten districts reported three-digit COVID numbers. Anantapur topped the list with 1387 new cases followed by East Godavari with 1215 cases, and Kurnool with 1124 cases. Krishna reported the lowest tally of 313 cases during the past 24 hours.On Friday, the death count remained at the all-time high of 68 that was reported the previous day also. The overall death toll now stands at 1349.As many as 3822 persons were reported recovered and discharged from hospitals and COVID treatment centers on Friday. As on date, there are 75,720 active cases in the state, while 63,864 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.Meanwhile, all the COVID patients belonging to the categories of returnees from other states and countries have been reported cured and discharged on Friday. There have been no new additions to the COVID tally from returnees in both the categories as per the recent updates.Source: IANS