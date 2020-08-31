Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 Graph Rises with 10K Cases

‘Andhra Pradesh has the fifth-highest death toll in the country. ’

Andhra Pradesh has overtaken Tamil Nadu as the second-worst affected state in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases. Besides, Maharashtra continued to top the chart with over 7 lakh cases.Officials said despite a large number of fatalities. The mortality rate was still low at 0.92 percent against the national average of 1.81 percent.According to a media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, a maximum of 14 fatalities were reported from Nellore district, 12 from Chittoor, and nine from the Kadapa district. Seven deaths each were registered in Anantapur and West Godavari districts, six each in East Godavari and Srikakulam and five each in Krishna, Kurnool, and Vizianagaram. Four people each died in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.Chittoor is the worst affected district in terms of fatalities with 406 deaths so far, followed by East Godavari (384), Kurnool (372) and Guntur (369).During the last 24 hours, 1,090 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district's tally to 58,020, the highest in the state. As many as 1,028 cases were reported from Nellore and 979 from West Godavari, officials said.As many as 9,067 people have recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3,21,754.The state now has 99,129 active cases with a maximum of 18,443 active cases in East Godavari, followed by 10,046 in Prakasam, 8,837 in Chittoor, 7,553 in Guntur and 7,742 in Vizianagaram.During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 63,077 tests comprising 33,823 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 29,254 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 36,66,422 samples, officials added.Source: IANS