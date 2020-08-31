by Iswarya on  August 31, 2020 at 9:26 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 Graph Rises with 10K Cases
Andhra Pradesh reports over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day, maintaining the steep rise as the state's tally touched 4.24 lakh, reports health officials.

The coronavirus toll mounted to 3,884 as 88 fresh casualties were reported.

Empowering Better Health

The officials on Sunday said that the state reported 10,603 new cases during the last 24 hours. pushing the state's tally to 4,24,767.


Andhra Pradesh has overtaken Tamil Nadu as the second-worst affected state in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases. Besides, Maharashtra continued to top the chart with over 7 lakh cases.

Officials said despite a large number of fatalities. The mortality rate was still low at 0.92 percent against the national average of 1.81 percent.

According to a media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, a maximum of 14 fatalities were reported from Nellore district, 12 from Chittoor, and nine from the Kadapa district. Seven deaths each were registered in Anantapur and West Godavari districts, six each in East Godavari and Srikakulam and five each in Krishna, Kurnool, and Vizianagaram. Four people each died in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

Chittoor is the worst affected district in terms of fatalities with 406 deaths so far, followed by East Godavari (384), Kurnool (372) and Guntur (369).

During the last 24 hours, 1,090 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district's tally to 58,020, the highest in the state. As many as 1,028 cases were reported from Nellore and 979 from West Godavari, officials said.

As many as 9,067 people have recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3,21,754.

The state now has 99,129 active cases with a maximum of 18,443 active cases in East Godavari, followed by 10,046 in Prakasam, 8,837 in Chittoor, 7,553 in Guntur and 7,742 in Vizianagaram.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 63,077 tests comprising 33,823 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 29,254 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 36,66,422 samples, officials added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

How to Deal With Dengue During the COVID-19 Pandemic?
The overlapping symptoms of dengue and COVID-19 infection makes it difficult to distinguish between the two. Besides, a lack of a vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for both diseases makes dengue a double whammy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?
Older adults are increasingly comfortable with telehealth, especially in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth is an effective means for older adults to access health care from the safety of their own homes.
READ MORE
Tips to Manage Diabetes in Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Impacts of COVID-19 infection on diabetic children will depend on the blood glucose level control. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can severely weaken the immune system due to high blood sugar levels, which makes it harder to treat viral infections ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake