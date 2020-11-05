Andhra Pradesh Records Lowests Single Day Case Tally

Andhra Pradesh saw its lowest ever day's tally of 38 COVID-19 cases on Monday.



Source: IANS With 73 persons discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh also reported the highest single-day discharge in many days. With this, the number of cured persons in the state stands at 998 people. While the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases stands at 2,018, there are 975 active cases in Andhra Pradesh as of Monday. This is the lowest tally of active cases in many weeks for the state.Kurnool district's cumulative tally, at 575 cases, tops the state list. However, the number of active cases in the district is 292, with 267 reported cured and 16 deaths. This is followed by Guntur and Krishna districts with 387 and 342 cases respectively.Source: IANS

Monday also witnessed cases in single digits only from all the 7 districts that reported new cases in Andhra Pradesh. The highest number of 9 positive cases were reported from Kurnool and Chittoor districts, while Anantapur district reported 8 cases, and Guntur district reported 5 cases in the last 24 hours. Krishna, and Visakhapatnam districts reported 3 cases each, while Nellore district reported only 1 case. Six districts did not report any new cases on Monday morning.