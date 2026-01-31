Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Backs Wildlife Conservation

Calling for shared responsibility, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan asks corporates to actively support wildlife conservation.
In a heartfelt blend of personal tribute and environmental advocacy, Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Minister of Forests and Environment, adopted two giraffes at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam — marking the occasion of his mother Anjana Devi’s birthday with a public demonstration of affection toward wildlife and nature. During an official tour of the zoo, Pawan Kalyan announced that he would personally bear the full cost of care, nutrition, and maintenance for the two giraffes for the entire year. The gesture was intended both as a tribute to his mother and as a spotlight on the broader cause of animal conservation.
“Zoos play a very significant role in Wildlife conservation, protecting endangered species and maintaining biodiversity,” the Deputy CM said, underscoring the urgent need for collective responsibility in protecting animal life.
Inspection of Zoo Facilities and Conservation MessagePawan Kalyan’s visit extended beyond the giraffe adoption. He undertook a thorough inspection of numerous animal enclosures, including those for hippopotamuses, black bears, tigers, lions, and elephants, and interacted with zoo officials to understand care practices. He also inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure and spent time at the zoo’s butterfly park, appreciating efforts to promote butterfly conservation — crucial for pollination and overall ecosystem health.
During the tour, the Deputy CM personally fed the elephants and giraffes, even stopping to learn the dietary needs and upkeep routines from the zoo’s caretakers — a gesture that zoo staff and visitors found both engaging and inspiring.
Call to Corporate Entities and the PublicA central theme of Pawan Kalyan’s visit was his appeal to corporate houses and private firms to actively participate in wildlife conservation initiatives. He urged companies to adopt enterprises that focus on animal care and support zoo development through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.
“Conservation of wildlife cannot be the sole responsibility of government agencies. Corporates and citizens alike must contribute,” he stated, emphasizing that private participation could significantly enhance care facilities and conservation outcomes.
Officials from the state forest department and zoo authorities accompanied him, discussing ways to further develop the park infrastructure and improve animal welfare standards, suggesting possible collaborations on habitat enhancement and educational outreach programs.
Go to source) begins with everyday choices and collective responsibility. Protecting natural habitats by reducing deforestation, saving water, and minimizing plastic use helps preserve ecosystems where animals thrive. Supporting ethical wildlife tourism, avoiding products made from animal parts, and respecting animals in their natural environments are equally important.
Individuals can also contribute by planting native trees, reporting illegal wildlife trade, and supporting conservation organizations through donations or volunteering.
When communities, businesses, and governments work together to promote sustainable practices and environmental awareness, wildlife conservation becomes a shared mission that safeguards biodiversity for future generations.
Beyond the Zoo — Eco Tourism and Green InitiativesIn addition to his zoo activities, Pawan Kalyan also inaugurated ‘Kambalakonda Nagaravanam’, a city forest initiative at Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park aimed at promoting urban green spaces. The program includes large-scale tree plantations and nature trails designed to reconnect city dwellers with nature, bolster ecological balance, and support local biodiversity programs.
Speaking at the eco-park, he highlighted the importance of expanding green cover and preserving natural habitats, urging communities to foster environmental stewardship beyond designated conservation areas.
This visit and the actions taken reflect a growing emphasis on wildlife protection and sustainable development in Andhra Pradesh, aligning political leadership with environmental preservation efforts — and setting a precedent for public figures to lead by example in wildlife conservation.
