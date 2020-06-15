Andhra Lines Up Arogya Bharat Yagna to Limit COVID-19 Spread

As part of the Arogya Bharat Yagna, several Vedic rituals are scheduled to be performed at as many as 20 ancient temples spread across the state. Prominent among the temples where the rituals are to be performed on Tuesday, are those at Srrisailam, Simhachalam, Mangalagiri, Annavaram, Simhachalam, and Arasavalli.The note issued in this regard, dated June 10 states: "Containment of COVID-19 is one of the major task before the mankind as on date. Performance of Homams and Yagams on Auspicious days is one of the way to get rid of the menace. Some major temples are already performing shanti homams etc. from the day of the lockdown."Andhra Pradesh has been grappling with the COVID problem, with the cumulative tally steadily reaching towards the 5,000-mark. On Sunday, the highest single-day tally of 253 cases was reported.Source: IANS