Andhra Leads South India With 8,147 Covid Cases

‘On Friday, the state reported an all-time high of 8,147 new cases in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m., state health officials said.’

The positive cases were detected from a sample size of 48,114 tests. Friday's tests also included 22,989 rapid antigen tests. Andhra Pradesh stands out among the states with the highest number of tests conducted, with a total of 15,41,993.The state's cumulative tally stands at 80,858 cases as on Friday.Only one district reported fresh cases in four-digit figures, while the remaining 12 districts reported cases in triple figures on Friday. East Godavari topped the list with 1,029 new cases, followed by Anantapur and Kurnool with 984 and 914 cases, respectively.Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor also reported moderately high numbers with 898, 807, 703 and 630 new cases, respectively.The lower part of Friday's list was dominated by Kadapa with 494 cases, followed by Srikakulam (374), Krishna (359), Prakasam (355), Vizianagaram (322) and Nellore (277).Friday saw a dip in the day's death toll with 49 deaths getting reported in comparison to the all-time high of 61 reported a day earlier.As per the latest update, deaths have occurred in 10 of the 13 districts in the state. State health officials said that the overall death toll in Andhra Pradesh has now shot up to 933.East Godavari topped the list with a high of 11 deaths, while Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam followed with nine, eight and seven deaths, respectively. West Godavari reported five deaths, while Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported three deaths each. At the bottom of the list, Chittoor, Prakasam and Vizianagaram figured with one death each.In all, 2,380 persons were discharged from the hospitals and Covid treatment centres. As on date, there are 39,990 active cases in the state, while 39,935 persons have been declared as cured.Meanwhile, there have been no new additions to the Covid tally from returnees to the state. Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as Covid positive among persons who returned from other states.The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 149, while 2,312 persons have been declared as recovered till Friday.Similarly, the cumulative tally of Covid patients in this category remains static at 434, while 425 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As on Friday, nine cases are receiving treatment in the state.Source: IANS