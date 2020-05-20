Andhra Covid-19 Tally Rises to 2,532

Five of the cases in Chittor and one in the West Godavari district had the Koyambedu connection. Over the past 24 hours, 69 people were discharged from hospitals, taking thenumber of cured to 1,596.
Two deaths, one from Chittoor and the other from Kurnool, were reported, taking the Covid-19 toll to 52. The number of active cases has declined to 691.
Source: IANS