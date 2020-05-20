by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Andhra Covid-19 Tally Rises to 2,532
Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,532, the state had reported 52 cases of which, 19 had travel history to the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

On Tuesday too, 6 of the 57 positive cases were found to have visited the market, identified as the primary factor in the spread of Covid-19 in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. It has been shut now.

Five of the cases in Chittor and one in the West Godavari district had the Koyambedu connection. Over the past 24 hours, 69 people were discharged from hospitals, taking thenumber of cured to 1,596.


Two deaths, one from Chittoor and the other from Kurnool, were reported, taking the Covid-19 toll to 52. The number of active cases has declined to 691.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake