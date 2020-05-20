Andhra Covid-19 Tally Rises to 2,532

Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,532, the state had reported 52 cases of which, 19 had travel history to the Koyambedu market in Chennai.



On Tuesday too, 6 of the 57 positive cases were found to have visited the market, identified as the primary factor in the spread of Covid-19 in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. It has been shut now.

‘Five of the cases in Chittor and one in the West Godavari district had the Koyambedu connection. Over the past 24 hours, 69 people were discharged from hospitals, taking thenumber of cured to 1,596.’





Two deaths, one from Chittoor and the other from Kurnool, were reported, taking the Covid-19 toll to 52. The number of active cases has declined to 691.Source: IANS

