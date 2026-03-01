REGISTER
'Ancient Killer' Typhoid Gains Antibiotic Resistance Globally

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 1 2026 5:14 AM
Is drug-resistant typhoid making current antibiotics ineffective and raising risks of untreatable global infections?

Typhoid fever — once considered a controllable bacterial infection—is increasingly becoming harder to treat as the organism that causes it develops resistance to multiple antibiotics, according to recent scientific analyses.
Researchers have identified the rapid spread of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Salmonella Typhi (1 Trusted Source
Drug-Resistant Typhoid - Take on Typhoid

Go to source) strains across South Asia, with growing numbers of travel-related cases reported in Europe, North America and other regions. The trend has raised concerns among public health experts about the possibility of untreatable infections if resistance continues to expand.


XDR Strains Replacing Treatable Infections

Large genomic studies show that drug-resistant typhoid strains are steadily replacing those that were previously responsive to standard antibiotics. The XDR strain first detected in Pakistan in 2016 became dominant within a few years, demonstrating how quickly resistant bacteria can spread through communities and across borders via international travel.

Scientists warn that resistance has now emerged against several commonly used drugs, including ampicillin, chloramphenicol, fluoroquinolones and third-generation cephalosporins. Azithromycin remains the last widely effective oral treatment, but early signs of resistance to this drug have also been reported.


Rising Burden In Endemic Regions

Typhoid remains endemic in many low- and middle-income countries, particularly in South Asia, which accounts for the majority of global cases. Millions of infections occur each year, and without timely antibiotic treatment the disease can be fatal in a significant proportion of patients.

Public health specialists note that densely populated urban areas with limited sanitation infrastructure are especially vulnerable, allowing resistant strains to circulate and persist.


What Is Typhoid And How Does It Spread?

Typhoid fever is caused by Salmonella Typhi and spreads through contaminated food and water. Poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water and inadequate hand hygiene are key drivers of transmission.

Symptoms typically include prolonged high fever, abdominal pain, weakness, headache and digestive disturbances. Severe cases can lead to intestinal perforation, bloodstream infection and death if untreated.


Vaccines And Prevention Seen As Critical

With antibiotic options narrowing, prevention has become a central strategy. Typhoid conjugate vaccines have shown high effectiveness and are being introduced in several high-burden countries, particularly for children.

Experts emphasize that vaccination must be combined with improvements in water quality, sanitation, food safety and public awareness to reduce transmission and slow the spread of resistant strains.

Urgent Call For New Drugs And Surveillance

Researchers stress the need for new antibiotics, better diagnostic tools and stronger antimicrobial stewardship to prevent misuse of existing drugs. Enhanced global surveillance is also essential to track emerging resistance patterns and contain outbreaks.

Without coordinated action, scientists warn that drug-resistant typhoid could reverse decades of progress in controlling the disease and pose a growing threat to global health.

