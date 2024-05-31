About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Ancient Egyptian Skulls Reveal Early Cancer Treatment Attempts

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on May 31 2024 10:47 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ancient Egyptian Skulls Reveal Early Cancer Treatment Attempts
Recent studies of two 4,000-year-old skulls have shed light on the medical practices of ancient Egyptians, particularly their attempts to understand and treat cancer. These findings highlight the sophistication of Egyptian medicine and offer a glimpse into the early efforts to manage oncological and traumatic conditions (1 Trusted Source
Ancient Egyptians surgically removed brain cancer 4000 year ago, cut marks suggest

Go to source).

Discovery of Cut Marks on Ancient Skulls

A team of international researchers, led by Edgard Camaros from the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain, examined two ancient human skulls — one male and one female — to uncover evidence of medical interventions. The male skull, designated Skull and Mandible 236, dates back to between 2687 and 2345 BCE, while the female skull, referred to as Skull E270, is from the period between 663 and 343 BCE.

Lung Cancer - Top 10 Interesting Facts You Must Know
Lung Cancer - Top 10 Interesting Facts You Must Know
Lung cancer can be diagnosed only in the advanced stages of the disease. Therefore, early screening is recommended for a better prognosis.
The examination revealed cut marks on both skulls, suggesting that the ancient Egyptians performed surgical procedures, possibly to treat or investigate cancerous growths. Microscopic analysis of Skull 236 identified a large lesion indicative of neoplasm, accompanied by approximately 30 small, round metastasized lesions. These cut marks were likely made by sharp metal instruments, pointing to a deliberate attempt to address the tissue destruction caused by cancer.

Ancient Egyptians' Oncological and Traumatological Expertise

Tatiana Tondini, a researcher at the University of Tubingen in Germany, expressed astonishment at the findings: "When we first observed the cut marks under the microscope, we could not believe what was in front of us." The evidence suggests that the ancient Egyptians were not only aware of cancer but also engaged in efforts to treat it surgically.

The female skull, Skull E270, also displayed significant medical interventions. Analysis revealed a large lesion consistent with a cancerous tumor that led to bone destruction. Additionally, the skull showed two lesions from traumatic injuries that had received treatment. This indicates that the Egyptians practiced both oncological and traumatological medicine, employing advanced techniques to treat various conditions.

Top 15 Facts about Bladder Cancer
Top 15 Facts about Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer occurs when there is abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. An introduction to bladder cancer, its types and stages, the risk factors and symptoms associated with it and its treatment modalities
Edgard Camaros described the discovery as "unique and extraordinary" evidence of ancient Egyptian medical practices. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, suggests that cancer was a common pathology in the past, contrary to the belief that it is predominantly a modern disease caused by contemporary lifestyle and environmental factors.

These findings underscore the advanced nature of ancient Egyptian medicine, revealing their efforts to understand and treat complex medical conditions like cancer. The study of these ancient skulls not only provides insight into the medical knowledge of early civilizations but also highlights the continuity of human efforts to combat disease throughout history.

Advertisement
Skin Cancer - Top 15 Facts
Skin Cancer - Top 15 Facts
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, which affects children and older adults. Learn more about the causes and health facts of skin cancer.
Reference:
  1. Ancient Egyptians surgically removed brain cancer 4000 year ago, cut marks suggest - (https://www.science.org/content/article/ancient-egyptians-surgically-removed-brain-cancer-4000-year-ago-cut-marks-suggest)

Source-Medindia
Blood Cancer Rising Among Young Adults in India
Blood Cancer Rising Among Young Adults in India
In India, the prevalence of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a rare yet treatable form of blood cancer, is markedly surging among young adults aged 30 to 40.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement