Ancient Egyptian Skulls Reveal Early Cancer Treatment Attempts

Recent studies of two 4,000-year-old skulls have shed light on the medical practices of ancient Egyptians, particularly their attempts to understand and treat cancer. These findings highlight the sophistication of Egyptian medicine and offer a glimpse into the early efforts to manage oncological and traumatic conditions
Discovery of Cut Marks on Ancient SkullsA team of international researchers, led by Edgard Camaros from the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain, examined two ancient human skulls — one male and one female — to uncover evidence of medical interventions. The male skull, designated Skull and Mandible 236, dates back to between 2687 and 2345 BCE, while the female skull, referred to as Skull E270, is from the period between 663 and 343 BCE.
‘Did You Know?The examination revealed cut marks on both skulls, suggesting that the ancient Egyptians performed surgical procedures, possibly to treat or investigate cancerous growths. Microscopic analysis of Skull 236 identified a large lesion indicative of neoplasm, accompanied by approximately 30 small, round metastasized lesions. These cut marks were likely made by sharp metal instruments, pointing to a deliberate attempt to address the tissue destruction caused by cancer.
Ancient Egyptians' Oncological and Traumatological ExpertiseTatiana Tondini, a researcher at the University of Tubingen in Germany, expressed astonishment at the findings: "When we first observed the cut marks under the microscope, we could not believe what was in front of us." The evidence suggests that the ancient Egyptians were not only aware of cancer but also engaged in efforts to treat it surgically.
The female skull, Skull E270, also displayed significant medical interventions. Analysis revealed a large lesion consistent with a cancerous tumor that led to bone destruction. Additionally, the skull showed two lesions from traumatic injuries that had received treatment. This indicates that the Egyptians practiced both oncological and traumatological medicine, employing advanced techniques to treat various conditions.
Edgard Camaros described the discovery as "unique and extraordinary" evidence of ancient Egyptian medical practices. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, suggests that cancer was a common pathology in the past, contrary to the belief that it is predominantly a modern disease caused by contemporary lifestyle and environmental factors.
These findings underscore the advanced nature of ancient Egyptian medicine, revealing their efforts to understand and treat complex medical conditions like cancer. The study of these ancient skulls not only provides insight into the medical knowledge of early civilizations but also highlights the continuity of human efforts to combat disease throughout history.
