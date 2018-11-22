medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Anabolic Steroids Increase Premature Death in Men

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 22, 2018 at 11:10 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men who use anabolic steroids like testosterone may have a high risk of early death and experience more hospital admissions, according to a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.
Anabolic Steroids Increase Premature Death in Men
Anabolic Steroids Increase Premature Death in Men

For the study, 545 men who used androgenic anabolic steroids were matched with 5,450 controls. In addition, 644 men who were sanctioned because they refused to submit to a doping test and 6440 controls were included as a replication cohort.

Over an average follow-up of 7.4 years, there were seven (1.3 percent) deaths among users of androgenic anabolic steroids and 23 (0.4 percent) among participants in the control group, translating to a three-times higher risk of death associated with androgenic anabolic steroids.

The median annual number of hospital contacts was 0.81 in the androgenic anabolic steroid users and 0.36 in the controls.

Acne, gynaecomastia, and erectile dysfunction affected more than 10 percent of the androgenic anabolic steroid users, and the prevalence of these disorders was significantly higher than in the control group. Similar results were seen in the replication cohort.

"This study has shown that anabolic steroids are associated with a range of side effects that can be directly attributed to their pharmacological activities," said lead author Dr. Henrik Horwitz, of the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Anabolic Steroids may Affect Future Mental Health: Study

The main conclusion of a new study finds that there is a link between use of anabolic-androgenic steroids and reduced mental health later in life.

Anabolic Steroids

Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline  pumping performances but they also reflect a saga of condemnation and shame.

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, without prescription. Most steroids have severe side effects hence, these must be taken under strict medical supervision.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Bigorexia

Bigorexia or muscle dysmorphia is a mental disorder most commonly seen in the males, wherein the individual is obsessed with his muscle size and has a constant desire to develop very large muscles.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Resting Metabolic Rate

Understanding how metabolic process is regulated and what factors affect the same is crucial before adopting any fitness regimen.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Death Facts Anabolic Steroids Bereavement Healthy Living Resting Metabolic Rate Bigorexia Are Steroids Bad For You? 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive