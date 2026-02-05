REGISTER
An Uninvited Guest at Disneyland Triggers a Public Health Alert

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 5 2026 7:45 AM

Could recent travel-related cases signal a wider outbreak as Los Angeles County reports its third measles infection in a week?

Public health officials in Southern California are urging vigilance after multiple measles cases were confirmed in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with several infections linked to recent travel and visits to high-traffic locations, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Disneyland Resort.
Los Angeles County reported its third measles case within a single week, all of them travel-related. Around the same time, Orange County confirmed additional cases involving individuals who visited Disney California Adventure Park, raising concerns about potential exposure among thousands of visitors. Health officials emphasized that measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases known and can spread rapidly in public settings.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported that the latest infected individual visited the Mardi Gras Tuesday restaurant in Sherman Oaks while infectious, prompting officials to advise anyone at the location on Jan. 24 to monitor for symptoms through Feb. 14. Authorities are now working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed during the infectious period, urging them to monitor symptoms and confirm their vaccination status.


What Is Measles and Why Is It So Contagious?

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even breathes. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left a space, making crowded areas such as airports, restaurants, and theme parks especially high-risk.

Early symptoms of measles typically appear seven to fourteen days after exposure and often begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, a distinctive red rash usually emerges, starting on the face and gradually spreading downward across the rest of the body.

Although measles is commonly thought of as a childhood illness, it can lead to serious and sometimes life-threatening complications, particularly in infants, pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. These complications may include pneumonia, inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis, hospitalization, and in rare cases, death.


How Measles Is Managed After Exposure

There is no specific antiviral cure for measles, so management after exposure focuses on preventing complications, easing symptoms, and stopping further spread of the virus. People who may have been exposed, especially those who are unvaccinated or unsure of their immunity, are advised to contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

In some cases, the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can help prevent infection or reduce the severity of illness if it is given within 72 hours of exposure. For certain high-risk individuals, immune globulin may be recommended within six days of exposure to lessen the impact of the disease. Anyone who develops symptoms is strongly advised to isolate immediately and avoid public places to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others.

The current surge echoes broader trends seen across the United States, where measles cases have been climbing after years of low incidence. Gaps in vaccination coverage and international travel are contributing factors, officials say. The measles vaccine remains highly effective, and health departments continue to emphasize its importance in preventing spread within communities.


Vaccination Remains the Most Effective Protection

Health officials emphasize that measles is largely preventable, noting that two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at protecting against infection. Many of the outbreaks reported in recent years have been tied to international travel along with gaps in vaccination coverage.

As a result, authorities are urging residents—particularly those planning to travel or spend time in crowded public places—to make sure they and their children are fully vaccinated, remain alert for symptoms if they believe they may have been exposed, and seek medical advice promptly if any signs of illness develop.

