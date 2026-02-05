An Uninvited Guest at Disneyland Triggers a Public Health Alert

TOP INSIGHT

Public Health Alert: #Measles cases are rising in Southern #California. LA County has confirmed its 3rd travel-related case this week, while Orange County is tracking exposures at #Disneyland, California Adventure, and LAX.

If you were at these locations, monitor for #fever or #rash for 21 days. Check your vaccine status and call your doctor before visiting a clinic if symptoms appear.

