An Ultimate Guide to Child Safety for This New Year’s Eve

by Manjubashini on Dec 31 2025 8:54 PM

Here’s the New Year’ s Eve safety checklist that all parents need to know to avoid accidents for a smart celebration.

An Ultimate Guide to Child Safety for This New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve should be a time for delight, not a journey to the Emergency Room (ER).
For a blissful and smart celebration, with sober supervision, protect your little ones from any kitchen or heater burns and preventing underage drinking.(1 Trusted Source
Celebrate Smart, Stay Safe- Johns Hopkins Children's Center Shares Safety Tips for Families in the New Year

Go to source)

Be vigilant for infants’ safe sleep, also be prepared for any emergency during holiday night rides.

To help you celebrate a safer New Year, the essential guidelines were shared by pediatric emergency specialist Mary Beth Howard and pediatric burn director Alejandro Garcia from Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Secure your holiday spirit with expert #safety_tips: Keep toddlers away from kitchen hot zones and prevent accidental drinking. Safe sleep is essential for #infants and stay alert during night rides. #Safety_first this New Year. #fire_prevention #NewYear2026 #NewYearCelebration #NewYearEve #childsafety #infanthealth

How to Avoid Common Holiday Injuries from Falls and Burns

Injuries from falls are often related to crowded or unfamiliar environments. Keep a close eye on kids, especially when celebrating in a new area.

Garcia says this time of year, he mostly sees burns from space heaters and kitchen accidents. If you’re using a space heater, put a gate around it to keep kids at a safe distance.

Don’t leave kids unattended in the kitchen, especially near a hot stove or oven.


Guarding Teens Against Underage Alcohol use

Popping champagne is a common way to celebrate the new year, but only people over the age of 21 should be participating. Talk to your kids about the dangers of underage drinking.

Know where and how your child is celebrating to ensure drugs and alcohol are not involved.


Protecting Your Babies with Safer Sleep During Celebrations

Even during a holiday or celebration, safe sleep practices should remain top of mind. Infants under one year of age should always sleep alone, on their backs, on a firm, flat surface.

A baby under the age of one should never sleep in bed with a parent, especially when the parent is impaired. See safe sleep recommendations here.

Planning Ahead for a Responsible Night Out

Parents or caregivers who plan on drinking during the holiday should arrange childcare now. According to Howard, children are more at risk of injury when a parent or caregiver is under the influence of alcohol.

If you’re celebrating with children, stay sober and alert in case of an accident or emergency.

Never drive when under the influence of alcohol, period — with or without children in the car.

If your celebration runs late and you find yourself too tired to drive home, make plans to spend the night somewhere else or call a cab or ride-share service.

Reference:
  1. Celebrate Smart, Stay Safe: Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Shares Safety Tips for Families in the New Year - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/2025/12/celebrate-smart-stay-safe-johns-hopkins-childrens-center-shares-safety-tips-for-families-in-the-new-year)


Source-Newswise


