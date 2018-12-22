medindia
Amway Starts 'Power of 5' Campaign to Address Childhood Malnutrition in India

by Iswarya on  December 22, 2018 at 12:16 PM Child Health News
Amway joined hands with MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child to educate caregivers and mothers on the importance of nutrition during the most crucial first five years in kids.

Rising problem of malnutrition among children in India
Amway Starts 'Power of 5' Campaign to Address Childhood Malnutrition in India

In line with a community-based campaign targeted at mothers and caregivers of children under the age of 5 years. The campaign aims to improve the nutritional knowledge and practices inclusive of complementary feeding, hygiene practices, growth monitoring, and dietary diversity.

The campaign further aims to identify and manage the malnourished children, and those with infections, by developing synergies among the service providers of associated departments (Integrated Child Development Scheme, Health and Sanitation) for improved services and timely referrals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), roughly 7 million Children under the age of 5 die each year from preventable causes across the globe. Malnutrition is the underlying cause of 45% of these deaths according to the WHO. In India, malnutrition among children is a major to a recent report by the World Bank, approximately 8 million Indian children suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (very low weight to height ratio).

According to the National Health Family Survey, 36% of children in India below the age of 5 years are under-weight. The report further states that 38% are stunted, 21% are wasted, 7.5% are severely wasted, and 58% are anemic.

Speaking about the launch of this program, Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway experience in nutrition and wellness to contribute to the Government of the country. From our experience, we understand that the foundation for healthy development and overall well-being starts with optimal nutrition in the first five years of life.

With the launch of the Power of 5 campaign, we aim to raise awareness on the issue of childhood malnutrition and bring in the much-needed behavioral shift in mothers and communities at large. This program has been very successful globally benefitting over lakh children across more than 23 countries every year. We are pleased to launch this initiative in India and hope to make a positive impact.

The campaign aims to mobilize communities to encourage participation and to empower individuals by raising awareness of the services and entitlements among beneficiaries. Additionally, ASHA workers, ANM & Anganwadi workers will be sensitized to drive the behavior change among the parents and communities to establish synergies for timely inclusive service deliveries to the identified target beneficiaries. With MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child as its implementing partner, Amway will reach out to and benefit around 10,000 children directly through mothers and 30,000 individuals indirectly (parents and caregivers).

Commenting on the partnership with Amway, Dr. Sunil Mehra, Executive many underprivileged children residing in this area who face health problems that can otherwise be simply tackled by slight changes in their nutritional intake. The Power Of 5 campaign will have a monumental impact on the lives of these children as it seeks to bring about a fundamental change in their daily diet. We are optimistic about the final results.

Source: Medindia

