Amrita and Harvard Medical School Sign an MOU to Promote Best Research Practices

by Rishika Gupta on  April 11, 2018 at 2:06 PM Hospital News
Amrita Institute of Medical science is going to be the first medical institution in India to have signed an MOU with the Harvard Medical School with regard to exchange and promote best practices and research in Critical Care, Pain Medicine, and Anesthesiology in both India and Abroad.
The memorandum involves joint research opportunities, active student exchange and faculty exchange program, joint event, workshops and training programs that support the advancement of medicine.

Dr. Daniel S. Talmor, Dr. Peter J. Panzica, and Dr. Satya Krishna Ramachandran, a three-member team from Harvard Medical School's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) visited the Amrita institute to sign the beneficial MOU.

"We are very excited about the potential of exchanging best practices and faculty as well as conducting collaborative research with the Harvard Medical School. This high-profile collaboration between the two institutions will benefit medical education and research in India, and bring immense benefits in the areas of clinical care, basic science, public health, and multidisciplinary research," said Dr. Prem Nair, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, while signing the MOU.

To this the visiting Harvard doctor Dr. Daniel S Talmor added: "I am amazed to see the wonderful work, both in Medicine and Medical Research, being done at Amrita Hospital. It is evident that the doctors here are very good and absolutely committed to Amma's vision of using medical science as a tool of social welfare."

The whole of faculty, staff, and students from Amrita School of Medicine were addressed by physicians from Harvard as they shared key insights about problems such as Operating Room efficiency, the Medical Research framework and Post-Operative Monitoring.

The interactions also yielded an opportunity to collaborate in research, advanced training, and joint CME programs. The very first project both the institutions will be focusing on is going to be sepsis.

The Harvard team of doctors have proposed to start five-day certificate courses for PG students of Amrita School of Medicine in ICU Management, Quality Assurance, and Acute Medicine. They also have agreed to provide Harvard facilities to Amrita Hospital for simulation training in bronchoscopy, ultrasound, and pain management.

Source: Medindia

