by Dr Jayashree on  June 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Amino Acid Profile Alterations in Children With ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder in children. The disorder affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

ADHD is manifested at the neurochemical level as a disruption in dopamine and norepinephrine, but there is no definitive data about the role of amino acids profile changes in brain function.

A recent study by RUDN University doctors published in the journal Biomedical Reports shows that alterations in serum amino acid profile in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) help to understand the mechanism of the disorder and develop new treatment strategies.


"Amino acids serve a significant role in brain development and functioning. In particular, certain amino acids or their precursors are well-established to be involved in neuronal signaling as neurotransmitters. Correspondingly, disruption of amino acid metabolism results in significant neurological disorders, particularly in children", says Anatoly Skalny, DSc, Head of RUDN Department of medical elements studies.

This study involves measuring amino acids level in the blood serum of 102 children aged 7 to 14 years with 71 of them were diagnosed with ADHD and the rest of the participants were neurotypical (without diagnosed disorders).

The results of the study show that the serum amino acid profile in children with ADHD differs from neurotypical children. Histidine, glutamine, and proline levels were lower and aspartic acid, glutamate and hydroxyproline were higher.

The ratio of glutamine to glutamate in children indicating the transmission of nerve impulses and the ratio of proline to hydroxyproline, a marker of disorders of collagen metabolism and connective tissue are lower in ADHD children.

Therefore, understanding the potential underlying mechanisms implicated in ADHD pathogenesis is essential for the development of management strategies in the future.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Mindfulness-Based Intervention For ADHD
Children with ADHD treatment with mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) considering the mental health of parents can be effective for psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.
READ MORE
Heavy Use of Digital Media May Up Risk of ADHD in Teenagers
Increase in the use of digital media puts teenagers at risk of developing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, says study.
READ MORE
Quiz on ADHD
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...
READ MORE
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.
READ MORE
Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.
READ MORE
Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities
Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 – 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.
READ MORE
Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.
READ MORE
Mind-wandering
Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.
READ MORE
Spirulina
Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is grown globally as a health supplement. Of late there is an effort to promote spirulina as the “food of the future”.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

DyslexiaAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Height and Weight-KidsBullying at School - Tips For SchoolsADHDDyscalculia / Learning DisabilitiesSpirulinaDiet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity DisorderMind-wanderingAdult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)