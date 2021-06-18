Amino Acid Profile Alterations in Children With ADHD

‘Detecting amino acid profile alterations in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) reveals new treatment strategies.’

"Amino acids serve a significant role in brain development and functioning. In particular, certain amino acids or their precursors are well-established to be involved in neuronal signaling as neurotransmitters. Correspondingly, disruption of amino acid metabolism results in significant neurological disorders, particularly in children", says Anatoly Skalny, DSc, Head of RUDN Department of medical elements studies.This study involves measuring amino acids level in the blood serum of 102 children aged 7 to 14 years with 71 of them were diagnosed with ADHD and the rest of the participants were neurotypical (without diagnosed disorders).The results of the study show that the. Histidine, glutamine, and proline levels were lower and aspartic acid, glutamate and hydroxyproline were higher.The ratio of glutamine to glutamate in children indicating the transmission of nerve impulses and the ratio of proline to hydroxyproline, a marker of disorders of collagen metabolism and connective tissue are lower in ADHD children.Therefore, understanding the potential underlying mechanisms implicated in ADHD pathogenesis is essential for the development of management strategies in the future.