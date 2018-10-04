AMA Collaborates With Google for Solutions of Mobile Technology to Monitor Health

Font : A- A+



The American Medical Association (AMA) has partnered with Google to help inspire some new solutions for mobile health technology, like wearable devices and applications that help monitor and share health data between patients and doctors, as well as improve the management of chronic diseases.

AMA Collaborates With Google for Solutions of Mobile Technology to Monitor Health



AMA's "The Health Care Interoperability and Innovation Challenge" seeks to evolve available health data to depict a complete picture of a patient's journey from wellness to illness to treatment and beyond that allows health care delivery to fully focus on patient function, state, outcomes, and goals.



‘Google and the American Medical Association (AMA) collaborate to invite novel solutions, through devices and mobile applications that will help monitor health data and also manage chronic conditions.’ It looks for solutions that demonstrate how data related to remote patient monitoring of conditions is captured on a mobile device, and how it is transferred to and from a clinicians' practice for incorporation into a physician's practice workflow.



"The AMA is working to unleash a new era of patient care through its Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) by pioneering a common data model for organizing and sharing meaningful health data like patient goal, state, and functioning, and assembling an unprecedented collaborative effort across health care and technology stakeholders," AMA President David O. Barbe, said in a statement on Monday.



The Challenge requires the development of a supporting patient-physician interaction model that optimizes physician time and patient outcomes.



The solutions should include how to import or transfer patient-generated data from a mobile device or a mobile application into one or more phases of the physician or payer health data management cycles.



The winner will be selected to share $25,000 in credits for Google Cloud, followed by the $15,000 and $10,000 for the second and third prize, respectively. All Qualified Entries receive $3,000 in Google Cloud credits.



The Challenge is open only to individuals and teams who are Startup Entities (individuals or teams who are 18 years of age or older and have received less than $5 million in funding and have earned less than $5,00,000 in annual revenue as of the date of entry).



--IANS







Source: IANS AMA's "The Health Care Interoperability and Innovation Challenge" seeks to evolve available health data to depict a complete picture of a patient's journey from wellness to illness to treatment and beyond that allows health care delivery to fully focus on patient function, state, outcomes, and goals.It looks for solutions that demonstrate how data related to remote patient monitoring of conditions is captured on a mobile device, and how it is transferred to and from a clinicians' practice for incorporation into a physician's practice workflow."The AMA is working to unleash a new era of patient care through its Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) by pioneering a common data model for organizing and sharing meaningful health data like patient goal, state, and functioning, and assembling an unprecedented collaborative effort across health care and technology stakeholders," AMA President David O. Barbe, said in a statement on Monday.The Challenge requires the development of a supporting patient-physician interaction model that optimizes physician time and patient outcomes.The solutions should include how to import or transfer patient-generated data from a mobile device or a mobile application into one or more phases of the physician or payer health data management cycles.The winner will be selected to share $25,000 in credits for Google Cloud, followed by the $15,000 and $10,000 for the second and third prize, respectively. All Qualified Entries receive $3,000 in Google Cloud credits.The Challenge is open only to individuals and teams who are Startup Entities (individuals or teams who are 18 years of age or older and have received less than $5 million in funding and have earned less than $5,00,000 in annual revenue as of the date of entry).--IANSSource: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: