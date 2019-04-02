Many American kids use more toothpaste than officially recommended, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report.

American Kids Use Excess Toothpaste: CDC Report

"Analysis of 2013-16 data found that over 38 percent of children aged three to six years used more toothpaste than recommended by the CDC and other professional organizations," Xinhua news agency reported citing the report.The recommended toothpaste amount for children at three to six years old is of pea-sized, and for those under three about a rice grain, according to the report.The CDC also noted that nearly 80 percent of children aged 3 to 15 years started brushing later than the recommended age of six months.Fluoride use could help avoid tooth decay, but the CDC recommended children to begin using fluoride toothpaste at two years of age to prevent inadvertent ingestion of fluoride and the potential risk of dental fluorosis.The CDC suggested parents and caregivers make sure that children brush teeth often enough with the recommended amount of toothpaste. Health care professionals and organizations could also help by providing education.The CDC is a US federal agency under the Department of Health and Human Services and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.Source: IANS