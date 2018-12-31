American Doctor Being Monitored In Nebraska For Catching Ebola Virus Overseas

An American doctor is suspected to have been exposed to the Ebola virus while providing medical assistance in the central African country. He is currently being monitored in the Nebraska medical center.
The patient has still not shown any symptoms, said Nebraska Medical in a statement. If any symptoms do develop, the Nebraska Medical center will activate their Biocontainment Unit and start providing regular updates.
‘It is believed that the doctor could have been exposed to the Ebola virus while providing medical assistance in the affected Ebola outbreak region.’
Source: Medindia