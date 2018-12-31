medindia
American Doctor Being Monitored In Nebraska For Catching Ebola Virus Overseas

by Rishika Gupta on  December 31, 2018
An American doctor is suspected to have been exposed to the Ebola virus while providing medical assistance in the central African country. He is currently being monitored in the Nebraska medical center.
The patient has still not shown any symptoms, said Nebraska Medical in a statement. If any symptoms do develop, the Nebraska Medical center will activate their Biocontainment Unit and start providing regular updates.

Recommended Reading

New Protein Against Ebola Virus in Human Cells Identified

Drugs that simulate functions of Ebola virus protein could become target for discovering new drugs against Ebola virus

Ebola Virus: Promising New Therapeutic Approach Discovered

Linked nucleic acid (LNA) antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) serve as a potential therapeutic strategy for the deadly Ebola virus, with multifarious advantages over the existing but as yet unapproved strategies.

Best Way to Stop Ebola Virus - Pack a Punch of Powerful Antibodies

Ebola virus experts have found that the best way to stop Ebola virus is to pack a 'one-two punch of powerful antibodies'

New Study Explains Cellular Pathway Used by Ebola Virus to Enter Cells

New research identifies specific protein that provoke a cellular pathway in which Ebola virus use to enter cells.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives

Quackery means promotion of a medical cure which is otherwise scientifically unproven and baseless.

Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists

A medical specialist is a recognized expert in his field and is usually accredited by a medical board. Read about forty four different specialist and what they do.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

