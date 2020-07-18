American Covid-19 Cases Pass 3.6mn

Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 3.6 million on Friday, reaching 3,604,408, covid-19 infection in America is skyrocketing due to various reasons.





Source: IANS New York state remains the hardest-hit with 405,551 cases. Other national Covid-19 hotspots include California, Florida and Texas, reporting 364,835, 327,234 and 308,611 cases, respectively, the tally showed.States with over 100,000 cases also include New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, the CSSE data showed.Source: IANS

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 138,649, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.