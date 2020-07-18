by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM Research News
American Covid-19 Cases Pass 3.6mn
Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 3.6 million on Friday, reaching 3,604,408, covid-19 infection in America is skyrocketing due to various reasons.


Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 138,649, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.


New York state remains the hardest-hit with 405,551 cases. Other national Covid-19 hotspots include California, Florida and Texas, reporting 364,835, 327,234 and 308,611 cases, respectively, the tally showed.

States with over 100,000 cases also include New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, the CSSE data showed.

Source: IANS

