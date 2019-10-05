medindia

American Cancer Society Sets 2035 Challenge Goals to Reduce Cancer Mortality

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 10, 2019 at 12:31 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A challenge goal to reduce overall cancer mortality 40% between 2015 and 2035 has been set by The American Cancer Society. The goal was set by applying favorable cancer mortality trends among college graduates to the population as a whole. The goals report is published early online in the ACS's peer-review journal, CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.
American Cancer Society Sets 2035 Challenge Goals to Reduce Cancer Mortality
American Cancer Society Sets 2035 Challenge Goals to Reduce Cancer Mortality

In 1996, the American Cancer Society set a challenge goal to reduce mortality from all cancers combined in the United States by 50% between 1990 and 2015. An evaluation at the end of that period found mortality rate declined 26% over that time. Recent research suggests that cancer mortality in the U.S. can still be lowered considerably by applying known interventions broadly and equitably. In light of that, the ACS Board of Directors commissioned ACS researchers to determine new challenge goals for reductions in cancer mortality by 2035.

Using statistical modeling, ACS investigators first estimated the average annual percent decline in overall cancer death rates during 2001-2015 among the U.S. population at-large (1.5%) and among Americans with a college education (2.6%). They then applied the faster decline among those with a college education to the entire population starting in 2020 to project future potential improvement, estimating that death rates in 2035 would drop by 38.3% (approximately 40%) from 2015 levels. Reaching the goal of a 40% drop in overall cancer mortality could lead to approximately 1.3 million fewer cancer deaths during the 15-year span.

"It's clear that not all segments of the U.S. populations have benefited equally from the advances made against cancer, and that cancer mortality could be lowered considerably by applying known interventions equitably and broadly."

The authors also map out a potential pathway to the goal. They estimate that if by 2025, the overall prevalence of several major cancer risk factors (smoking, excess body weight, low fruit and vegetable consumption, red and processed meat consumption, low fiber consumption, low calcium consumption, alcohol intake, physical inactivity, and nonadherence to evidence-based use of tamoxifen/raloxifene for breast cancer prevention) could be lowered to rates that currently exist among college graduates, and if levels of colorectal and breast cancer screening could do the same by 2030, there would be a 20.5% drop in the overall cancer death rate by 2035, achieving half the goal. If risk factor prevalence and screening rates could become even more optimal, then the overall cancer death rate could drop by 33.5%, reaching 85% of the challenge goal.

In addition to the overall cancer mortality goal, the researchers estimated challenge goals for the four cancers that together account for nearly half of all cancer deaths and have been the main driver for the steady decline in the overall cancer death rates over the past 25 years: cancers of the lung, prostate, breast, and colorectum. The goals target those sites with mortality decreases of 50% for lung cancer, 55% for colorectal cancer, 40% for female breast cancer, and 55% for prostate cancer between 2015 and 2035.

"The greatest pay-off in terms of cancer deaths prevented is through continued work on tobacco control," write the authors. But they say the next most important effort is one to control excess body weight. "This would require a change in the behavior of the U.S. population and in U.S.'s culture of a magnitude very similar to the changes regarding smoking since the mid-1960s."

They note though that the obesity epidemic and increasing unhealthy diets are likely to continue, making targeted interventions necessary to slow down or reverse these unfavorable trends.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Risk of Cancer Mortality Among Latino Immigrants

Latinos in the United States experienced an overall increased risk of cancer death with each generation born in this country.

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Top 15 Facts About Bladder Cancer

An introduction into bladder cancer, its types and stages, the risk factors and symptoms associated with it and its treatment modalities.

Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes

Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Obesity Incidence Higher in Rural Than Urban Population

World Lupus Day: 'Let's Join Together to Fight Lupus'

Health Benefits of Tomatoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive