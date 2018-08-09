medindia
Amazing Ways to Use Ice Cubes for Clear and Glowing Skin

by Iswarya on  September 8, 2018 at 5:43 PM Lifestyle News
We all know the various benefits of water for a glowing and flawless skin but do you know that ice cubes can work wonders for your skin if used properly.
Shahnaz Husain, founder, Chairperson and Managing Director of The Shahnaz Husain Group, lists down some ways to use ice cubes:

  • It helps to shrink the pores and even stops sweating for a while. Yes, rubbing ice on the skin does have benefits, but one should remember not to apply ice directly to the skin because it can damage the capillaries. Wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and then apply it on the face gently for a few seconds at a time. This should be done after cleansing. It can refresh the skin and even add glow.
  • To make your foundation last during the hot and humid season, first cleanse the skin and then apply an astringent toner, using cotton wool. After a few minutes, wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and apply it on the skin for a few seconds at a time. This helps to close the pores.
  • Ice applications are also helpful in dealing with acne conditions. If acne eruptions look red and inflamed, ice will help the condition to subside.
  • If there is any injury with swelling, we have heard how an ice pack reduces the inflammation and relieves pain. The same principle can be applied to reduce puffy eyes. Again wrap the ice cube in a clean cloth and apply under the eyes for a few seconds at a time.

  • The skin under the eyes is very thin, and this can result in broken capillaries if you apply the ice for longer periods. After threading or even waxing, ice applications do help.

Aashmeen Munjaal of Star Salon and Academy also has some inputs to share:

  • Rub the cubes over your face properly and leave them for 20 minutes and then rinse. It works as a great cleanser and toner if used twice daily. If you have dry skin, add two to three almonds to this paste, and it will be a boon for your skin.
  • For oily skin, add lime juice to the cube. It keeps your skin odor-free and well nourished. You can also use it for underarms as it helps to control the excessive sweat and odor.
  • If your skin is patchy or is sunburnt, you can use aloe vera cubes to cure and nourish your skin. You can add jasmine or neem oil which is very good for skin. Just take one cube and rub it over your neck, knuckles and elbows and leave for 15-20 minutes to remove dark cells and tanning.


Source: IANS

