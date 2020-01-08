AMA 10-Year Framework for Primary Care Reform

AMA issued its vision for primary health care and general practice in post-coronavirus Australia for delivering better care for patients.



"General practice is the cornerstone of successful primary health care, and the foundation of Australia's world-class healthcare system," AMA President, Dr. Tony Bartone, said today.

‘AMA 10-Year Framework recognizes immediate funding goals to reduce the financial pressures on general practice, and long-term changes that should be implemented as part of the Federal Government’s 10-year Primary Health Care Plan. ’





"The Australian population is growing, ageing, and developing more complex health needs as chronic disease and mental ill-health continue to increase. General practice funding models must change to meet the needs of the community.



"COVID-19 has highlighted the underfunding of general practice for decades. Large financial incentives were needed to keep many practices viable.



"Telehealth - an innovation that the AMA has long advocated for - was implemented in the midst of pandemic to assist access and connection of patients with their usual GP at this time of critical challenge.



The AMA is calling for Federal Government spending on general practice services to be increased to at least a mandated 16 percent of total health spending as part of a range of reforms to support general practice and improve access to GP care for all patients.



The AMA has made four key recommendations:



Primary care reforms to build on the existing GP-led model of primary health care, which deliver high-quality, cost-effective outcomes for patients;

The Government to work closely with the AMA and medical profession to develop and implement a suitable funding model to enable the transformation of general practice into a medical home;

General practice to be adequately funded to reach its full potential and meet the increasingly complex healthcare needs of the community, involving a mandated 16 percent of total health spending; and

Continued investment in long-term strategies to ensure a sustainable medical workforce.



Source: Medindia "Government spending on GP services is about $391 per person annually, downaging$395 in 2017-2018."The Australian population is growing, ageing, and developing more complex health needs as chronic disease and mental ill-health continue to increase. General practice funding models must change to meet the needs of the community."COVID-19 has highlighted the underfunding of general practice for decades. Large financial incentives were needed to keep many practices viable."Telehealth - an innovation that the AMA has long advocated for - was implemented in the midst of pandemic to assist access and connection of patients with their usual GP at this time of critical challenge.The AMA is calling for Federal Government spending on general practice services to be increased to at least a mandated 16 percent of total health spending as part of a range of reforms to support general practice and improve access to GP care for all patients.The AMA has made four key recommendations:Source: Medindia

"However, despite agreeing with the rhetoric of the importance of properly funded general practice, successive Governments have overseen a rate of investment in general practice that has not matched the increase in the cost of providing high-quality patient care.