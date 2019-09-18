medindia

Alzheimer's Treatment is Now a Step Closer

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 18, 2019 at 6:55 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Important piece of the Alzheimer's puzzle connecting the dots has been discovered, bringing us closer to a treatment for the illness.
Alzheimer's Treatment is Now a Step Closer
Alzheimer's Treatment is Now a Step Closer

Two years after discovering a way to neutralize a rogue protein linked to Alzheimer's disease, University of Alberta Distinguished University Professor and neurologist Jack Jhamandas has found a new piece of the Alzheimer's puzzle, bringing him closer to a treatment for the disease.

Show Full Article


In a study published in Scientific Reports and his team found two short peptides, or strings of amino acids, that when injected into mice with Alzheimer's disease daily for five weeks, significantly improved the mice's memory. The treatment also reduced some of the harmful physical changes in the brain that are associated with the disease.

"In the mice that received the drugs, we found less amyloid plaque buildup and a reduction in brain inflammation," said Jhamandas, who is also a member of the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute.

"So this was very interesting and exciting because it showed us that not only was memory being improved in the mice, but signs of brain pathology in Alzheimer's disease were also greatly improved. That was a bit of a surprise for us."

This discovery builds on previous findings of a compound called AC253 that can block the toxic effects of a protein called amyloid beta, which is believed to be a major contributor to Alzheimer's because it is often found in large quantities in the brains of patients with the disease. AC253 blocks amyloid beta from attaching to certain receptors in brain cells--a process Jhamandas likens to plugging a keyhole.

However, while AC253 was shown to prevent a buildup of amyloid beta, it isn't very effective at reaching the brain and is quickly metabolized in the bloodstream. As a result, treatment using AC253 requires large amounts of the compound to be effective, which is impractical and increases the chances of the body developing an immune reaction to treatment. Transforming AC253 from an injectable drug into a pill would address the metabolism issues and increase efficacy, but AC253 was too complex to be able to make an effective oral drug.

Jhamandas' solution was to chop AC253 into pieces to see whether he could create smaller peptide strings that blocked amyloid beta in the same way AC253 did. Through a series of tests using mice genetically modified to carry Alzheimer's disease, Jhamandas' team found two shorter pieces of AC253 that replicated the preventative and restorative abilities of the larger peptide.

With the short peptides identified, Jhamandas and his team, which includes renowned virologists Lorne Tyrell and Michael Houghton, used a process of computer modelling and artificial intelligence to discover a small-molecule drug--similar to medications used to treat high blood pressure or cholesterol--it's now developing.

The team is focused on manufacturing an optimized and oral version of the drug so human clinical trials can begin, said Jhamandas, who added small-molecule drugs are preferable for treatments, particularly for drug companies, because they are cheaper to make, can be taken orally and can more easily reach the brain through the blood, said Jhamandas.

While Jhamandas is optimistic about the potential of his new drug to change the way Alzheimer's is managed, he is quick to point out the years of research he and other researchers have done to get to this point.

"This has been 15, 20 years of painstaking and incremental work," he said. "And it's like building a house: you put one brick down, then you put another brick on top of that, and pretty soon you have a foundation and then you have a house.

"Occasionally you come across a discovery that has the potential to change the game in a very fundamental way, like hitting a home run, and I'm very excited that we are really on to something here."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know

Modified Atkins diet designed for weight loss and to treat seizures is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. Discover how this diet is different from the ketogenic diet.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Computed Tomography

Playing Mahjong can Help You Cope with Depression

Top 10 Home Remedies to Treat Hypothyroidism
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive